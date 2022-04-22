Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions hosts Special Purpose Credit Program webinar

First of several special-topic regulatory compliance webinars features Wolters Kluwer’s Timothy Burniston, CFPB’s Patrice Ficklin

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ Timothy Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy, will lead a question-and-answer session with Patrice Ficklin, Fair Lending Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), as part of a webinar, “Special Purpose Credit Programs: Everything You Wanted to Know.” The event, which will take place 2-3:30 pm EDT on Tuesday, April 26th, will also include a panel discussion with Kenneth Scott, Managing Director, Citi, and Pamela Perry, Vice President, Single-Family Equitable Housing, Freddie Mac. The event will be moderated by Anand Raman, Partner, Skadden Arps.

In this two-part session, Patrice Ficklin will provide an overview of these programs and direction on recent interagency guidance. Industry experts will then provide a thorough guide to creating such a special purpose credit program, including how to document a program, what evidence is needed to support it, and under what circumstances the plan should be re-evaluated. The session will cover existing guidance and a discussion of how special-purpose credit programs can be combined with other efforts to expand lending to historically underserved groups.

The event is the first in a series of “pre-Colloquium” virtual events designed to delve deeply into fair lending issues that are of high interest to lenders, regulators, and fair lending advocates. The 26th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium, hosted by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, will be held between November 13th and 16th at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ iLien for Lien Management, for example, enables lenders to manage and address risks in their entire UCC lien portfolio with analytics, visibility and automation. Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending offerings helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

