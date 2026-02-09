Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform with Expert AI Named a Leader in 2026 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for the Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information, software solutions and services for professionals, today announced that its CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform with Expert AI has been recognized as a leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for the sixth consecutive year.

Nucleus’ latest report highlights the strength of CCH Tagetik’s comprehensive portfolio. CCH Tagetik delivers agentic workflows purpose‑built for finance. Designed to think, collaborate, and execute across all CPM processes, Expert AI uses its Finance Brain™ to learn from customer data and workflows, applying financial logic to provide clear, context‑aware insights.

Madhur Aggarwal, Executive Vice President (EVP) & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM), said: “Being recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Nucleus Research underscores the strong momentum behind CCH Tagetik. As we accelerate toward an agentic AI‑powered platform, we are giving CFOs the simplicity and innovation of SaaS, with the flexibility and control CIOs expect from cloud infrastructure.”

CCH Tagetik Product Innovations

For 2026, Nucleus Research highlighted CCH Tagetik recent innovations including:

AI & analytics enhancements: Wolters Kluwer expanded AI-supported analytics within CCH Tagetik Expert AI, extending generative AI capabilities to support advanced analytics and collaboration through an Excel 365 add-in and integration with Microsoft SharePoint.

Wolters Kluwer expanded AI-supported analytics within CCH Tagetik Expert AI, extending generative AI capabilities to support advanced analytics and through an Excel 365 add-in and integration with Microsoft SharePoint. Data & integration improvements: Data integration capabilities were expanded to support AI-ready data pipelines, including deeper integration with Snowflake and Google BigQuery.

Data integration capabilities were expanded to support AI-ready data pipelines, including deeper integration with Snowflake and Google BigQuery. Core CPM process upgrades: Wolters Kluwer introduced enhancements across consolidation, planning and analytics, and disclosure management, improving consistency across core CPM processes.

Wolters Kluwer introduced enhancements across consolidation, planning and analytics, and disclosure management, improving consistency across core CPM processes. ESG & regulatory expansion : ESG functionality was expanded to support sustainability planning and additional regulatory requirements, including California climate disclosure rules, CSRD, and EU taxonomy alignment, IFRS sustainability requirements in Japan, and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism reporting.

ESG functionality was expanded to support sustainability planning and additional regulatory requirements, including California climate disclosure rules, CSRD, and EU taxonomy alignment, IFRS sustainability requirements in Japan, and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism reporting. Tax & operational enhancements: Corporate tax capabilities were extended with Operational Transfer Pricing solution, enabling closer alignment between tax planning and financial data.

Corporate tax capabilities were extended with Operational Transfer Pricing solution, enabling closer alignment between tax planning and financial data. Usability improvements: Included updates to the user interface, expanded self-service training through a Learning Hub, and enhanced support monitoring through a centralized support portal dashboard.

Rebecca Kennedy, Research Analyst, Nucleus Research, said: “Each year, Nucleus Research assesses CPM vendors through customer input, hands‑on evaluations, and real‑world demonstrations of product value. This year, CCH Tagetik continues to distinguish itself with meaningful advancements in AI, usability, and connected CPM capabilities. As organizations look to improve efficiency and unlock deeper insight, the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform is well‑positioned to deliver strong, measurable returns for finance teams around the world.”

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division. The division is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

