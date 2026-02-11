Wolters Kluwer Analysis Shows Insurance-Related Activity Driving Surge in Subpoena Volumes

Data from CT finds growth in U.S. subpoena volumes accelerating year-over-year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new analysis from Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance shows that insurance coverage disputes, aggressive surplus line insurer practices, and new privacy compliance rules fueled a 54% increase in California subpoena volumes spanning 2019 through 2025. This echoes a broader trend that finds the growth of U.S. subpoena volumes continuing to accelerate year-over-year, reaching a total of 498,000 in 2025.

“These trends signal a new phase of litigation complexity,” said Catherine Wolfe, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Corporate & Legal Compliance. “Across industries and jurisdictions, subpoenas are being issued at higher volumes and with higher urgency, driven by intensified regulatory scrutiny, broader data access expectations, and rapid legal activity in key sectors such as insurance.”

Wolters Kluwer CT is the industry-leading provider of registered agent, corporate compliance, and due diligence solutions. For more than a century, CT has partnered with businesses of all sizes to help them navigate compliance obligations, manage risk, and respond efficiently to regulatory and litigation demands.

Other findings from CT’s subpoena data analysis includes:

Florida has emerged as the most dynamic subpoena market in the country driven in part by regulatory investigations into hurricane claim denials, intensified requests for insurance-‑related records, and a rush of lawsuits filed before major tort reform measures. Volumes increased by 86% since 2019, far exceeding the national average.

Insurance-related actions represented the fastest growing subpoena category, rising from 88,000 to 146,000 (65%) between 2019 and 2025. Just four states — California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas — account for 80% of all insurance related subpoena activity.

California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas — account for 80% of all insurance related subpoena activity. Subpoena volume experienced a 3% dip during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but volumes have continued to increase every year since, growing 13% in 2023, 10% in 2024, and 8% in 2025.

Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance provides expert services and solutions to help financial services and corporate professionals maintain ongoing compliance requirements, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frank Ready

Manager, External Communications

Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: 717-205-3647

Email: Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com