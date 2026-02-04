Wolters Kluwer advances pan‑European expansion of Libra legal AI workspace in Poland

Libra by Wolters Kluwer offers legal research, drafting, review, and analysis combining trusted content and cutting-edge technology

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced the launch of the Libra by Wolters Kluwer legal AI workspace (“Libra”) in Poland. The solution combines Libra’s advanced AI technology with Wolters Kluwer’s authoritative legal content, marking another significant milestone in Libra’s pan-European expansion following a successful rollout in the Netherlands and the recent integration of Wolters Kluwer’s trusted German legal content. This ongoing pan-European expansion underscores the continued realization of value from Wolters Kluwer’s recent acquisition of Libra Technology.

“The pairing of Wolters Kluwer’s authoritative Polish legal content with Libra’s innovative capabilities exemplifies the transformative power of AI,” said Marcin Kleina, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Poland & Romania. “We are enabling law firms and corporate legal departments to drive operational excellence, upholding the highest standards of quality and transparency while freeing up time for more strategic work.”

The combination of Libra’s legal AI workspace and Wolters Kluwer’s curated portfolio of expert legal content empowers legal professionals to conduct research, drafting, review, and analysis in a single location without disrupting workflows. Legal professionals will have instantaneous access to legislation, jurisprudence, expert commentaries, specialist literature, and journals from Wolters Kluwer Poland’s leading research platform LEX, all seamlessly connected by advanced generative AI capabilities.

“Today marks another important step in Libra's pan-European growth,” said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. “Expanding into Poland allows us to connect with even more professionals who value the transparency, security and workflow gains that follow the integration of cutting-edge AI with authoritative legal content.”

Existing Wolters Kluwer customers in Poland can now begin a free trial version of the Libra legal AI workspace.

Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

