Wolters Kluwer achieves top ten ranking in Chartis RiskTech100® 2025

Technology capabilities and domain expertise highlighted in global vendor report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, has achieved a global top ten ranking from Chartis Research in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech100 2025 report. Ranked tenth overall, Wolters Kluwer also received Category Awards for Liquidity Risk and, for the third consecutive year, Regulatory Intelligence.





RiskTech100® is the flagship report of Chartis Research and is globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories. Vendors from all areas of risk technology make detailed submissions to a team of industry experts, which analyze these and other data sources to develop the final rankings.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG said: “It is an honor to be recognized as a top ten vendor in this globally significant report from Chartis. This ranking reflects the strength of our strategic vision, market influence, and innovation in risk management technologies. We are deeply committed to continuous enhancement as we invest in talent, product development and innovation to bring solutions that our customers need to transform their businesses.”

“With gratitude to our team members, we are pleased to once again place among the highest ranks of the world’s top risk management and regulatory compliance service providers, as demonstrated by this year’s Chartis report findings,” said Steve Meirink, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance. “The RiskTech100 represents one of the financial services industry’s most rigorous and thorough evaluations of the innovative, expert solutions that we are delivering to our customers. Those offerings are making a meaningful difference in helping them grow and thrive in a complex and ever-evolving environment.”

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer earned a Top Five ranking in the inaugural Chartis RiskTech AI50 and was recognized as a category leader by Chartis in its prestigious RiskTech Regulatory Reporting Solutions 2024 Quadrant. Wolters Kluwer also received distinctions for domain expertise across all seven quadrants by Chartis Research in its 2024 Integrated GRC Solutions, Market Update and Vendor Landscape report, including five category leader designations.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

