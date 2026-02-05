Wolfspeed Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

AI Datacenter Revenue up 50% QoQ

$200 Million Annualized Operating Expense Reduction Compared to Q2 FY 2025

Capital Expenditures Down by 90% Year over Year

Strong Balance Sheet Ending with $1.3 Billion in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

Business Highlights

Received approximately $700 million in Section 48D cash tax refunds and applied $175 million of the proceeds, net of make-whole premiums, toward the retirement of long-term debt.

$1.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short term investments as of December 28, 2025. Working capital improvements (excluding liability management costs) contributing approximately $90 million.

Further reduction of operating costs and capital expenditures ahead of plan resulted in a cumulative reduction of operating expenses of approximately $200 million on an annualized basis, with capital expenditures down 90%, compared to second quarter of fiscal 2025. All capital expenditures were limited to previously committed investments.

Completed the shutdown of 150mm device production at Durham fab, one month ahead of schedule.

Demonstrated a single-crystal 300-millimeter silicon carbide wafer, a meaningful step towards longer-term optionality beyond power devices and commitment to technology leadership.

AI datacenter revenue grew approximately 50% sequentially, reflecting a modest but expanding part of the Company’s business with meaningful long-term potential.

Announced key customer wins with Toyota to enable the onboard charging systems for its BEVs and Hopewind to support its high-performance industrial and renewable energy inverters.

Quarterly Financial Highlights(1)

Consolidated revenue of approximately $168 million (Mohawk Valley Fab: $76 million).

GAAP gross margin of (46)% and Non-GAAP gross margin of (34)%. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin includes the impacts of $48 million of underutilization costs and the impact of $23 million of inventory fair value step-ups related to the adoption of fresh start accounting, which was fully recognized within Cost of revenue, net during the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Remeasured all assets and liabilities to fair value in connection with the adoption of fresh start accounting. Recorded a $1.1 billion gain in "Reorganization items, net" in the Predecessor period (1) . Reduction in PP&E partially offset by additional intangibles will result in a net reduction to ongoing Depreciation & Amortization expense of approximately $30 million per quarter, which will be fully realized as inventory turns.

GAAP net loss of $151 million and adjusted EBITDA of ($82) million.

[1]: As further described under "Fresh Start Accounting", the Company’s second quarter ended December 28, 2025 includes a Predecessor period for the day of September 29, 2025, reflecting the application of fresh start accounting upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and a Successor period from September 30, 2025 to December 28, 2025, reflecting the Company’s operating results for the quarter, including the effects fresh start accounting. Unless otherwise noted, the references above refer to the Successor period ended December 28, 2025.

“With a stronger capital structure following our financial restructuring, we are operating with discipline to maintain balance sheet strength while upholding our commitment to disruptive innovation,” said Wolfspeed CEO Robert Feurle. "We completed the shutdown of our Durham 150mm device fab roughly one month ahead of schedule and have shifted production to our 200mm device fab in Mohawk Valley, while also continuing to diversify our end-markets, particularly in mid and high-voltage verticals like AI data centers, where we generated 50% sequential quarterly revenue growth. In materials, we demonstrated our capabilities in 300mm silicon carbide wafer production, a critical step towards entering emerging markets beyond power devices. I am very excited that we now have the team and structure in place to navigate near-term demand dynamics and execute with discipline as we scale for long-term growth.”

Wolfspeed CFO Gregor van Issum added, “During the quarter, we took decisive actions to strengthen our balance sheet. First, we maximized the value of our 48D Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit, receiving approximately $700 million ahead of schedule. We used some of the proceeds to retire approximately $175 million of outstanding debt, an important step to reduce our leverage and interest expense. Next, we drove strong working capital improvements by proactively aligning production with the current demand environment leading to a reduction in inventory and improving our receivables position. Lastly, we significantly improved operating cash flow performance by reducing operating expenses by $200 million on an annualized basis and capital expenditures by more than 90% compared to the same quarter last year. Going forward, we will continue to execute operational improvements centered on quality, cost and speed.”

Business Outlook:

The Company expects to generate revenue between $140 million and $160 million for its fiscal third quarter. The decline is driven by accelerated fiscal first half customer purchases, as certain customers built up inventory by placing orders from the Durham fab prior to its planned closure at year-end, certain customers pursuing second sourcing of products during Wolfspeed’s bankruptcy process and weaker EV demand. The Company expects operating expenses to be flat to slightly down sequentially, as management remains focused on controlling operating costs through actions already implemented. Due to ongoing fresh start accounting impacts, Wolfspeed will not provide numeric gross margin guidance, but does expect further quarter over quarter improvement driven by ongoing operational actions. Gross margin is expected to remain negative in fiscal third quarter.

Chapter 11 Emergence & Recapitalization:

On September 29, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), Wolfspeed emerged from a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case"). The Company was able to maintain payments to its vendors, continue serving customers, and operate business as usual throughout the entirety of the restructuring process. As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Wolfspeed had $1.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on its balance sheet, providing runway and financial flexibility to execute on its self-funded business plan post-emergence.

Fresh Start Accounting:

As a result of emerging from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case on the Effective Date and qualifying for the adoption of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Wolfspeed’s assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our condensed consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our condensed consolidated financial statements on or before that date.

References to “Successor” relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

WOLFSPEED, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Successor Predecessor (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data) Period from

September 30,

2025 to December

28, 2025 September 29,

2025 Three months

ended December

29, 2024 Revenue, net $ 168.5 $ — $ 180.5 Cost of revenue, net 246.8 — 217.7 Gross (loss) profit (78.3 ) — (37.2 ) Gross margin percentage (46 )% — % (21 )% Operating expenses: Research and development 24.9 — 44.4 Sales, general and administrative 29.4 — 51.1 Factory start-up costs — — 22.8 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2.4 ) — (0.8 ) Restructuring and other expenses 28.2 — 168.3 Total operating expense 80.1 — 285.8 Operating loss (158.4 ) — (323.0 ) Operating loss percentage (94 )% — % (179 )% Reorganization items, net — (1,067.3 ) — Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 58.0 — 80.5 Non-operating income, net (67.0 ) — (31.2 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (149.4 ) 1,067.3 (372.3 ) Income tax expense 1.2 3.5 (0.1 ) Net (loss) income ($ 150.6 ) $ 1,063.8 ($ 372.2 ) Basic (loss) earnings per share Net (loss) income ($ 5.78 ) $ 6.81 ($ 2.88 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share Net (loss) income ($ 5.78 ) $ 5.63 ($ 2.88 ) Weighted average shares (in thousands) Basic 26,057 156,185 129,018 Diluted 26,057 188,962 129,018

WOLFSPEED, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Successor Predecessor (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except share data) Period from

September 30,

2025 to December

28, 2025 Period from June

30, 2025 to

September 29,

2025 Six months ended

December 29, 2024 Revenue, net $ 168.5 $ 196.8 $ 375.2 Cost of revenue, net 246.8 273.9 448.6 Gross (loss) profit (78.3 ) (77.1 ) (73.4 ) Gross margin percentage (46 )% (39 )% (20 )% Operating expenses: Research and development 24.9 31.7 95.3 Sales, general and administrative 29.4 37.9 113.3 Factory start-up costs — — 42.5 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2.4 ) (5.7 ) (0.8 ) Restructuring and other expenses 28.2 20.4 229.4 Total operating expense 80.1 84.3 479.7 Operating loss (158.4 ) (161.4 ) (553.1 ) Operating loss percentage (94 )% (82 )% (147 )% Reorganization items, net — (563.4 ) — Interest expense, net 58.0 0.7 145.0 Non-operating income, net (67.0 ) (22.4 ) (44.0 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (149.4 ) 423.7 (654.1 ) Income tax expense 1.2 3.5 0.3 Net (loss) income ($ 150.6 ) $ 420.2 ($ 654.4 ) Basic (loss) earnings per share Net (loss) income ($ 5.78 ) $ 2.69 ($ 5.12 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share Net (loss) income ($ 5.78 ) $ 2.22 ($ 5.12 ) Weighted average shares (in thousands) Basic 26,057 156,185 127,876 Diluted 26,057 189,052 127,876

WOLFSPEED, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) Successor as of Predecessor as of (in millions of U.S. Dollars) December 28, 2025 June 29, 2025 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,292.3 $ 955.4 Accounts receivable, net 108.3 178.8 Inventories, net 320.1 435.4 Prepaid expenses 52.3 97.2 Investment tax credit receivable 72.5 653.4 Other current assets 87.1 222.0 Total current assets 1,932.6 2,542.2 Property and equipment, net 770.3 3,916.5 Intangible assets, net 426.8 23.8 Long-term investment tax credit receivable 109.5 105.0 Other assets 205.9 266.9 Total assets $ 3,445.1 $ 6,854.4 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 160.4 $ 280.2 Contract liabilities and distributor-related reserves 76.6 50.0 Income taxes payable 0.8 0.8 Finance lease liabilities 0.5 0.5 Current maturity on long-term borrowings — 6,538.0 Other current liabilities 58.8 220.5 Total current liabilities 297.1 7,090.0 Long-term debt 1,430.2 — Convertible notes, net 533.5 — Finance lease liabilities - long-term 1.8 8.4 Other long-term liabilities 218.4 203.1 Forward equity contract 302.5 — Long-term warrant 34.2 — Total liabilities 2,817.7 7,301.5 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — 0.2 Additional paid-in-capital 777.6 4,094.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 0.4 (3.8 ) Accumulated deficit (150.6 ) (4,537.6 ) Total stockholders' equity 627.4 (447.1 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,445.1 $ 6,854.4

WOLFSPEED, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Successor Predecessor (in millions of U.S. Dollars) Period from September 30, 2025 to December 28, 2025 Period from June 30, 2025 to September 29 2025 Six months ended December 29, 2024 Operating activities: Net (loss) income ($ 150.6 ) $ 420.2 ($ 654.4 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities of continuing operations: Non-cash reorganization items — (625.6 ) — Depreciation and amortization 37.4 69.3 137.8 Gain on sale of property (2.4 ) (5.7 ) (0.8 ) Gain on RTP Fab Transfer — (25.4 ) — Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 5.5 — 20.0 Stock-based compensation 7.6 13.6 43.9 Loss (gain) on equity investment — 10.9 (15.7 ) Inventory write-off 22.8 29.0 — Loss on disposal or impairment of property and equipment 1.1 0.2 127.2 Amortization of premium on investments, net (0.5 ) (1.2 ) (6.2 ) Change in fair value of liability classified derivative contracts (59.1 ) — — Paid-in-kind interest on long-term debt 10.8 — 5.9 Deferred income taxes 1.0 1.0 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 83.8 91.3 15.2 Cash used in operating activities (42.6 ) (22.4 ) (327.1 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (30.0 ) (104.0 ) (838.8 ) Purchases of patent and licensing rights (0.6 ) (1.4 ) (2.4 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 26.1 13.9 1.0 Proceeds from sale of MACOM Shares — 92.7 — Purchases of short-term investments (17.8 ) (83.4 ) (172.4 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 109.6 151.8 515.4 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments — 67.2 32.0 Reimbursement of capital expenditures from incentives and investment credits 700.3 0.1 42.0 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 787.6 136.9 (423.2 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from Existing Senior Secured Notes — — 240.0 Proceeds from the New Senior Secured Notes — 275.0 — Payments on Existing Senior Secured Notes — (308.5 ) — Payments of deferred financing costs (4.5 ) (3.5 ) (26.1 ) Payment of Contingent Consideration — (10.0 ) — Proceeds from issuance of Old Common Stock — — 100.0 Adequate protection payments on Existing Senior Secured Notes — (38.4 ) — Tax withholding on vested equity awards — (0.6 ) (3.7 ) Payments on long-term debt borrowings, including finance lease obligations (192.5 ) — (0.2 ) Incentive-related escrow refunds — — 10.0 Payment of Existing Senior Secured Notes commitment fees — (15.5 ) — Payment of unused capacity fee on pre-emergence debt — — (1.5 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (197.0 ) (101.5 ) 318.5 Effects of foreign exchange changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.2 ) 0.8 (0.1 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 547.8 13.8 (431.9 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 481.0 467.2 1,045.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,028.8 $ 481.0 $ 614.0 add: Short-term Investments $ 263.5 $ 354.4 $ 790.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,292.3 $ 835.4 $ 1,404.8

