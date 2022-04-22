Home Business Wire Wolfspeed, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 4,...
Business Wire

Wolfspeed, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 4, 2022

di Business Wire

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 results and business outlook on May 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After the close of the market on May 4, and prior to the conference call, Wolfspeed will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Wolfspeed’s website at http://www.wolfspeed.com/.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, simply go to http://investor.wolfspeed.com/events.cfm and follow the login instructions. The recorded webcast will also be available at the site for replay.

About Wolfspeed:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

Contacts

Tyler Gronbach

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 919-407-4820

investorrelations@wolfspeed.com

