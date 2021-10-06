Wolfe Eye Clinic to Implement End-to-End Ophthalmology Suite from ModMed®

The multi-site ophthalmology practice sought a partner that could modernize their business and help maintain their reputation for innovative patient care.

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When Wolfe Eye Clinic decided it was time to upgrade the software for its 12 main offices and 9 family vision locations throughout Iowa, they opted to go with ModMed®. Wolfe Eye Clinic also chose to go all in – adopting a full suite of eyecare-focused software solutions including the EMA® electronic health record system (EHR), practice management software and patient engagement tools.

In business for over 100 years, Wolfe Eye Clinic does not make decisions to trust their long-standing reputation to a new vendor lightly, said Chief Executive Officer, Tom Hurney.

He commented, “We realized the benefits that a seamless software suite could bring to optimizing clinical care, efficiency and satisfaction among our patients, administrative staff and over 50 physician providers. ModMed offered the most compelling proposition, combining innovative technology and a great reputation as an industry leader with a deep focus and core competency in ophthalmology.”

That specialty focus and expertise comes from software designed by physicians, for physicians.

Additionally, Wolfe Eye Clinic wanted an active and engaged vendor with comprehensive software that could meet their needs. This flexibility aligned with Wolfe Eye Clinic’s culture and dedication to innovation and continuous improvement in patient care. “The quality imagery and adaptability of workflow across all levels of the organization are features that stand out for us,” Hurney said.

The relationship between Wolfe Eye Care and ModMed looks to provide invaluable physician collaboration regarding the practice’s technology.

About ModMed

ModMed has been Modernizing Medicine since 2010. Every day we are helping to transform healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices to do their best work by providing them clinical, financial and operational software solutions designed to enable better, more personalized patient care. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry, urology practices and ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wolfe Eye Clinic

In medical practice since 1919, Wolfe Eye Clinic is a specialty medical eye care and surgical treatment center with locations across Iowa. The specialists at Wolfe Eye Clinic diagnose, manage and surgically treat acute and chronic eye diseases, including cataracts, cornea disease, glaucoma, oculofacial plastic conditions, pediatric eye disease and retina disease. They have also performed more LASIK laser eye surgeries in Iowa than any other provider. Wolfe Eye Clinic specialists also advance the field of ophthalmic research, including participation in Phase 3 trials for the recently approved wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment, Beovu®; implanting the first PanOptix® Trifocal cataract replacement lens (James A. Davison, MD) in the state and being the first in Iowa to place a toric implantable collamer lens (ICL) to correct vision in patients with astigmatism who did not qualify for LASIK laser eye surgery. For more information, please visit www.wolfeeyeclinic.com

