WndrCo Announces Closing of Over $460 Million for Newest Funds

Funds Target High-Growth Sectors Including Future of Work, Consumer Technology, Cybersecurity, and Developer Infrastructure

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WndrCo, a multi-stage holding company and technology investment firm re-envisioning how people live and work, today announced the closing of over $460 million in new capital. The firm’s new Seed and Venture funds, which mark the expansion of WndrCo’s venture capital arm, will target high-potential companies solving big problems across the future of work, consumer technology, cybersecurity, and developer infrastructure.





“ Imagination has always been in my DNA. When Sujay and I founded WndrCo, we aspired to be the ‘founders behind the founders’ – helping entrepreneurs harness their vision and navigate the challenges it takes to build something truly groundbreaking,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner at WndrCo. “ Today, with our newest funds, we’re doubling down on that mission by investing in audacious founders who are redefining how we live, work, and protect ourselves. Each WndrCo partner has built companies with global impact, and we are ready to share and act on those hard-won lessons alongside entrepreneurs.”

WndrCo is focused on the consumerization of software through a combination of its Build, Venture, and Seed strategies. Through its Build strategy, WndrCo partners with founders and CEOs, often acquiring controlling stakes in underappreciated tech companies to turn them into category leaders like Aura, Pango, and Super Unlimited. WndrCo’s Venture strategy targets founders reshaping industries with investments in 1Password, Airtable, Databricks, Deel, and Figma. With its Seed fund, WndrCo invests early in the next generation of great entrepreneurs, with notable investments in Yassir, Material Security, Pilot, Quince, Socket, and Twelve Labs.

WndrCo is led by Founding Partners Sujay Jaswa and Jeffrey Katzenberg, along with General Partners ChenLi Wang, Anthony Saleh, and Jeffrey Nykun, a team with deep expertise in founding and scaling companies. Members of the team have been instrumental in the success of prominent companies including DreamWorks, Disney, and Dropbox.

“ We go beyond investing by actively building companies, which makes us attuned to every challenge and opportunity our entrepreneurs face,” said Sujay Jaswa, Founding Partner at WndrCo. “ Jeffrey is a masterful storyteller who can open doors few can, ChenLi Wang is one of Silicon Valley’s leading product thinkers, Jeff Nykun lends his analytical prowess from public and private markets to catalyze portfolio company growth, and Anthony Saleh sits at the epicenter of culture and consumer behavior. Together, we harness our collective expertise to transform ambitious visions into reality. We have the patience and expertise to build world-changing companies, and with these latest funds, we’re excited to fuel the next wave of groundbreaking innovations.”

Since its inception in 2016, WndrCo has managed $1.3 billion in assets with the goal of architecting new companies and propelling entrepreneurs with unique visions for transforming how people live and work. The firm employs a flexible investment style, allowing it to support high-potential companies at various stages of growth.

To learn more about the firm and its portfolio, visit www.wndrco.com.

About WndrCo:

Founded in 2016 by Sujay Jaswa and Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo is a holding company and multi-stage technology investment firm re-envisioning how people live and work. WndrCo invests in the future of work, consumer technology, cybersecurity, and developer infrastructure, with a portfolio that includes 1Password, Airtable, Aura, Databricks, Deel, Figma, Pango, and Super Unlimited. WndrCo Partners have founded and scaled companies that have changed the world like Dropbox, Disney, and DreamWorks.

Contacts

Media Contact:

wndrco@moxiegrouppr.com