WM Technology, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MAPS #cannabistechnology–WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. Participants may register for the call here. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the WM Technology investor relations website at ir.weedmaps.com.

A replay of the Q3 call will be available at ir.weedmaps.com by end of day November 8.

Call Details – WM Technology Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

When : Monday, November 7, 2022

: Monday, November 7, 2022 Time : 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Webcast Live Stream : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qp839exf

: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qp839exf Replay: ir.weedmaps.com; call will be archived on this site beginning Nov. 8

