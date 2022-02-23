WiTricity Unveils Plans for Aftermarket Wireless EV Charging Solution

WiTricity Halo™ Charging fast-tracks a plugless EV experience for consumers

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiTricity, the leader and pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced plans to offer an aftermarket wireless charging upgrade package for owners of select EV models, starting with a limited beta in 2022. The solution, WiTricity Halo™ Charging, offers a complete, end-to-end, and hassle-free charging experience: just park and charge.





“Our research has shown us that consumers want wireless charging for their EVs,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “WiTricity has focused to date on enabling automakers with factory-installed EV wireless charging, and we’re seeing the first of these vehicles launching in Asia. Now, we want to bring our WiTricity Halo™ Charging solution to customers who have already purchased their EV by offering a complete upgrade solution.”

The WiTricity Halo™ upgrade will deliver 11 kW wireless charging, enabling a charge rate that provides up to 35-40 miles of driving range per hour of charging time, a speed and efficiency on par with today’s Level 2 AC plug-in chargers. The WiTricity Halo™ upgrade includes three key components: the power receiver that is installed on the vehicle, the wall box that connects to electric power, and the charging pad that is installed on- or in-ground. WiTricity Halo™ Charging will be initially available in the United States to owners of select EVs starting with a beta in late 2022, followed by broader availability in 2023.

The WiTricity Halo™ system is built on WiTricity’s core magnetic resonance charging, peripheral systems, and software developed over a decade of innovation. WiTricity has 1,200 awarded patents in the wireless charging field, and works with automakers and their suppliers around the world to bring EV wireless charging technology to life. WiTricity’s technology is foundational to the global wireless charging technical standards of SAE International, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the Standardization Administration of the People’s Republic of China (GB).

As a preliminary step in developing the WiTricity Halo™ solution, WiTricity has upgraded modern EVs to showcase the experience to consumers. WiTricity’s Tesla Model 3, sporting its distinctive “This Tesla Charges Wirelessly” skin, has been a common sight in Watertown, Massachusetts since October 2021 when it was outfitted with wireless charging. WiTricity’s upgraded Tesla fully charges in less than 6 hours using the WiTricity Halo™ system, just as fast and efficiently as plugging in at home. WiTricity engineers are also actively upgrading a Ford Mustang Mach-E, with more vehicles in the pipeline.

“Our successful upgrade of the Tesla Model 3 is resonating with consumers as an easier, more convenient way to charge their EVs,” said Gruzen. “With the WiTricity Halo™ solution you just park and walk away, knowing you will return to a fully charged car. Day to day, it’s as if your car had infinite range, which will help accelerate EV adoption and propel us to a greener future.”

More details on WiTricity Halo™ Charging will be released later this year. The final decision on which models to offer upgrades is yet to be determined and will be based on customer demand, technical feasibility, and automaker support. Individuals in the U.S. who want to register their interest for the WiTricity Halo™ beta program, or stay informed on its progress, can sign up at https://info.witricity.com/halo. For more information, go to www.witricity.com.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the global industry leader in wireless charging, powering a sustainable future of mobility that is electric and autonomous. WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology is being incorporated into global automakers’ and Tier 1 suppliers’ EV roadmaps and is the foundation of major global standards developed to support wide-scale adoption. Advancements like dynamic charging of moving vehicles, and the charging of autonomous robots and vehicles without human intervention all depend on WiTricity technology. See how WiTricity enables a magically simple, efficient charging experience.

Contacts

Allison Webster for WiTricity



witricity@v2comms.com

(617) 426-2222