WiTricity to Deploy EV Wireless Charging at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab

State of Michigan awards WiTricity with grant to demonstrate mobility innovation

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiTricity, the leader and pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant by the state of Michigan and the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to deploy an electric vehicle (EV) wireless charging station at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL).

The DSPL, announced by Governor Whitmer in August 2021, is operated by the American Center for Mobility (ACM) and is an open innovation platform and real-world testing site for parking-related mobility, logistics and EV charging technologies. The DSPL was established by Bedrock, Bosch, Ford Motor Company and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

WiTricity will install a working prototype of its WiTricity Halo™ wireless EV charging system at the DSPL. WiTricity will also upgrade an existing EV with wireless charging capabilities to complete the demonstration, showing how EVs equipped with wireless charging can be charged with no cords, cables, or plugs – simply by parking. The demonstration will also show that WiTricity wireless EV charging is just as fast and as efficient as the plug-in alternative. Visitors to the DSPL will experience wireless EV charging in action, see that wireless EV charging is ready for broad commercialization, and understand first-hand how it can spur EV adoption and contribute to a greener future. The technology will be available at the DSPL in late summer 2022.

“To help encourage EV adoption in Michigan and alleviate range anxiety, it will be essential to provide convenient, accessible charging options for drivers,” said Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer with the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME). “We are pleased to provide WiTricity with the funds for its testing at the DSPL – and we are excited to see how its EV charging solutions can improve environmental sustainability in Michigan, and create a more robust mobility ecosystem.”

Grants from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform aim to catalyze and scale mobility solutions that improve environmental sustainability by encouraging EV adoption and the buildout of EV charging infrastructure. The program also seeks to increase access to affordable and reliable transportation options and modernize existing transportation systems. Together with its partners at Bosch, Ford Motor Company and Bedrock, OFME reviews and administers grant applications for projects being launched at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab. Applications for funding through the platform are accepted on a rolling basis.

“In a recent survey, U.S. consumers considering an EV purchase reported that they would be 68% more likely to purchase an EV if it included wireless charging,” said WiTricity CEO Alex Gruzen. “Our technology will help accelerate EV adoption by making EV ownership experience better, and we’re proud to be able demonstrate the WiTricity Halo Charging experience first-hand at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab.”

WiTricity recently announced an aftermarket wireless charging upgrade solution for owners of select EV models, starting with a limited beta in the U.S. in 2022, which will give EV drivers an end-to-end, hassle-free charging experience. Sign up to stay informed on the WiTricity Halo Charging beta program and visit WiTricity’s website for more information.

About WiTricity



WiTricity is the global industry leader in wireless charging, powering a sustainable future of mobility that is electric and autonomous. WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology is being incorporated into global automakers’ and Tier 1 suppliers’ EV roadmaps and is the foundation of major global standards developed to support wide-scale adoption. Advancements like dynamic charging of moving vehicles, and the charging of autonomous robots and vehicles without human intervention all depend on WiTricity technology. See how WiTricity enables a magically simple, efficient charging experience.

Contacts

Allison Webster for WiTricity



witricity@v2comms.com



(617) 426-2222