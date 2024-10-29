Home Business Wire WITHIN Selected by Onewheel as Media Agency of Record
Business Wire

WITHIN Selected by Onewheel as Media Agency of Record

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WITHIN, the world’s leading Performance Branding company, announced today that it has been selected as the Media Agency of Record for Onewheel, the innovative creator of single-wheel electric skateboards.


As Onewheel’s Media Agency of Record, WITHIN will provide integrated media services across all channels to amplify Onewheel’s brand story and drive sales growth. This comprehensive approach will encompass strategic media planning, execution, and measurement across digital media platforms, aimed at strengthening Onewheel’s market position and accelerating its growth through targeted, innovative media strategies.

“It’s crucial that our marketing efforts match the innovation of our products,” said Eric del Valle, Director of Ecommerce at Onewheel. “WITHIN’s ambitious approach and proven track record with top DTC brands will be instrumental in helping us gain wider appeal and expand our community, solidifying Onewheel as an emerging boardsport and industry leader in personal electric transportation.”

“At WITHIN, we’re always excited to work with brands that push boundaries,” said Joe Yakuel, CEO and founder of WITHIN. “Our data-driven strategies and Performance Branding methodology are uniquely positioned to showcase Onewheel’s value proposition. We’re looking forward to leveraging our expertise to help Onewheel accelerate its growth and reinforce its leadership in this market.”

The partnership between WITHIN and Onewheel comes at a pivotal time in the personal transportation industry, as consumers increasingly seek adventurous ways to explore cities and outdoor trails. WITHIN’s tailored approach will help Onewheel capitalize on this growing market trend, enhancing its digital presence and driving both online and offline sales.

For more information, please visit: WITHIN.co

About WITHIN:

WITHIN maximizes profit and LTV for brands like The North Face, Foot Locker, and Movado Group, Inc. by applying a Performance Branding methodology to digital media and creative. This methodology ensures that all marketing functions are aligned with the brand’s business objectives. Approaching marketing holistically drives a higher ROI for brands and a better customer experience for their users. WITHIN is a full-service marketing partner, offering media management and creative services across every digital platform.

About Onewheel:

Founded by Kyle Doerksen, Onewheel is a pioneer in personal mobility and has been committed to redefining the future of boardsports for over a decade. Its flagship product is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board, using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction by leaning intuitively. Ideal for recreation, urban commuting, and off-road exploration, Onewheel is a uniquely exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of boardsports and the convenience of electric transportation. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and proudly manufactures its products in the USA.

Contacts

Blake Prentice

blake@within.co

Articoli correlati

NetWitness Provides Business Update: Platform Release and Analyst Report Rankings

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnalystReport--NetWitness, a globally trusted provider of threat detection, investigation and response technology, and incident response services, today announces...
Continua a leggere

Hyosung Americas Announces Hyosung Pay Retail ATM Pilot Program With eGlobal

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyosung Americas has a long-standing reputation as an innovator and disruptor in the ATM and self-service kiosk...
Continua a leggere

Registration Open for Data Center World 2025, Event Covers the Full Spectrum of Data Center Industry Trends and Technologies

Business Wire Business Wire -
Event Takes Place April 14-17, 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Center...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php