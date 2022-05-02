With Voice and Messaging Communications, Trust is a Two-Way Street

iconectiv Senior Vice President George Cray Explores What’s Being Done to Help Businesses and Consumers Further Establish Trusted Communications
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:
|
What:
|
The past few years have demonstrated just how much we depend on our mobile phones – for services, connection and convenience. As a result, digital transformation is gaining significant momentum, and identity verification is becoming more critical than ever. Businesses need to have trust in knowing who their customers are and consumers need to trust that the company that is calling or texting them is indeed who they say they are.
|
In a recent interview with Mobile World Live, George Cray provided insights on:
|
|
|
|
|
Who:
|
iconectiv Senior Vice President George Cray
|
|
Where:
|
To see the full video interview, visit: Mobile World Live.
About iconectiv
Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Sharon Oddy
iconectiv
+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268
soddy@iconectiv.com
Casey Bush
Global Results Communications
+1-949-689-9550
iconectiv@globalresultspr.com