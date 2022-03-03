With Strong Momentum and a New Suite of Customer Service Productivity Features, Level AI Raises $20 Million in Funding

OpenTable, Toast, Carta and more choose Level AI for highly efficient, AI-powered customer service as hybrid and remote work go mainstream

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Level AI, whose AI-driven technology is modernizing customer service and experience, announced today new product features amid soaring demand for its platform. New features include much-requested agent screen monitoring and recording, which are powered by Level AI’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology. This product release comes as Level AI has experienced a significant surge in sales of its software, adding customers like OpenTable, Toast, and Carta as the adoption of hybrid and remote work models push many enterprise customer contact centers into the cloud. In the last six months, headcount at the company has tripled and annual recurring revenue increased multiple times over as Level AI scales to meet demand.

Additionally, Level AI closed a $20 million Series B financing round, led by Neeraj Agrawal at Battery Ventures, who also led the company’s Series A round. Previous investors ENIAC and Village Global also participated. The latest funding represents a four-fold increase in valuation from the company’s Series A, which closed just six months ago. To date, the company has raised $35 million.

“When we launched our platform in late 2020, amid COVID-19, we knew there would be demand for smarter, more nimble technology that would leverage conversational artificial intelligence to help enterprises more quickly and efficiently solve customer issues in the cloud and improve the overall customer experience,” said Ashish Nagar, Level AI’s chief executive and a former Amazon Alexa product manager. “But we could not have predicted how fundamental this technology would become for enterprises and the response we would get from customers who are hungry for innovation in this space after being sold to by legacy companies who have not innovated for decades.”

Customer Service for the Modern Enterprise

With remote work becoming more mainstream, many customer service agents now don’t work in centralized locations and have limited avenues for continuous quality enhancement, training and growth. Level AI’s new screen monitoring capabilities were designed with this in mind, allowing quality assurance and learning managers to monitor and record agent performance, compliance and overall activity. Level AI already offers industry-leading real-time agent assist, analytics, automation and 100% quality assurance capabilities. Now its vision-based desktop monitoring and screen recording enable Level AI to deliver a complete suite of intelligent customer service capabilities to its customers.

Level AI’s proprietary technology is well-suited to today’s customer contact industry and its roughly 4 million workers, as many of these representatives are continuing to work from home and require a more modern software platform to serve customers. Level AI integrates with the entire customer service stack, including cloud telephony providers like Five9 and Twilio; CRMs like Salesforce, Zendesk and Kustomer; and ticketing and chat providers like Helpshift and Zendesk. The move to the cloud in the customer service space is significant but still represents less than 20% of contact center technology in use today, creating a huge, untapped market for Level AI and its customer intelligence platform.

Level AI’s platform gives contact centers new powers, through data, to unearth valuable customer insights that weren’t previously captured to drive analytics, automation and quality assurance use cases.

“We continue to be unbelievably impressed with the Level AI team’s ability to develop groundbreaking new technology to help large brands serve customers better,” said Neeraj Agrawal, general partner at Battery Ventures and Level AI board member. “The company’s continued innovation and significant traction in the market are a testament to the depth of the team’s expertise. They are transforming this space in a very exciting way.”

Learn more at www.thelevel.ai.

About Level AI

Level AI is redefining how the modern customer contact center works. Leveraging conversational intelligence to provide real-time insights, it empowers agents to provide the kind of help customers want at the moment they need it with the utmost efficiency. Level AI is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, ENIAC and Village Global. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Contacts

For Editorial Contact:

Amber Moore



GMK Communications for Level AI



amber@gmkcommunications.com