With Office Expansion and New 7-year Lease, SmartBear Expands Investment in Somerville, Massachusetts

SmartBear enhances amenities at headquarters at Assembly Row, increasing footprint to 52,400 square feet while delivering on several ESG and sustainability goals in 2022

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, unveiled its expanded headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts earlier today at an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Katjana Ballantyne. The company recently signed a seven-year lease for its office at 450 Artisan Way at Assembly Row, while increasing its footprint by nearly 16,000 square feet to occupy 52,400 square feet and up to 385 seats. SmartBear added an onsite gym, coffee bars, and several new collaboration areas for its 260 employees. Office tours included the unveiling of a new mural commissioned by Artists for Humanity. The company moved to Somerville in 2015 and continues investing in the local community.





“Somerville and SmartBear share a commitment to innovation, community, sustainability, and diversity,” said Mayor Katjana Ballantyne. “I am thrilled that SmartBear continues to grow alongside Somerville’s Assembly Row Business District.”

SmartBear has increased its employee roster by several hundred while delivering on a number of hiring, retention, and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals in the areas of Community, Sustainability, Governance, and Diversity. SmartBear signed the Vista Climate Pledge, committing to annually measure, offset, and set reduction targets for carbon emissions. The Somerville location is a certified LEED building, demonstrating green building practices and minimizing energy usage. The company has measured its annual greenhouse gas emissions since 2019, eliminated the use of single-use plastic in all offices, and mindfully chooses solution providers that are committed to sustainability. SmartBear also donated to sustainability organizations, Echoing Green and Cool Effect.

“SmartBear was an early believer in the promise and possibility of Assembly Row, and we appreciate their partnership as the neighborhood evolves,” said Patrick McMahon, SVP Regional Development at Federal Realty. “It is terrific to see a local company choose to grow here and do so without leaving the city. As Assembly Row has grown and added new residential, retail, entertainment, wellness and services, SmartBear’s employees can experience an authentic walkable neighborhood with all the amenities and features that make going to the office a desirable activity.”

Each year since 2017, SmartBear has participated in the local Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon which raises money for cancer research, giving over $290,000 in direct and employee-matching donations to date. SmartBear recently announced a partnership with Make-A-Wish®, presenting the organization with a donation and a commitment to collaborate throughout the year to raise funds and awareness for its local mission.

As part of sustainability week this year, SmartBear teams across the globe gave back to the environment by planting meadows and cleaning up parks and beaches with the Somerville team cleaning up along the banks of the Mystic River.

Based on an employee survey, corporate and employee-matched giving was also made to Black Girls Code and AnitaB.org. Diversity and inclusion are at the core of the company’s principles from the leadership team comprised of four C-suite executive positions held by women to several internships held by underrepresented students.

SmartBear also recently announced the promotion of Christina McCollum, based in Somerville, to Head of ESG & Diversity, advancing the company’s ESG and diversity mission.

“We support the SmartBear team holistically – when they are at the office as well as out in the community where they live with the local and global initiatives that are important to them,” said Veronica Curran, Chief People & Culture Officer at SmartBear. “We are proud to unveil our new corporate headquarters in Somerville today with its beautiful enhancements that will inspire work in a space that supports our sustainability, philanthropy, and diversity goals. We continue to shape SmartBear into an organization in which our employees, customers, and local community are proud.”

About SmartBear



SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

Contacts

Tracy Wemett



BroadPR



+1-617-868-5031



tracy@broadpr.com