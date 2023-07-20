With Intelligence Announces That Motive Partners Has Acquired a Majority Stake

Investment to accelerate the development of With Intelligence’s data & analytics platform and penetration of new assets classes

Partnership with Management to support company’s next phase of growth

ICG to remain a financing partner and shareholder

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With Intelligence, a leading provider of investment data and intelligence for allocating, fund-raising and business development in the public and private markets, announced that it has received a majority investment from funds advised by Motive Partners (“Motive”), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology. Intermediate Capital Group (“ICG”), who originally invested in With Intelligence in 2020, will invest further alongside Motive. The investment is intended to serve as an accelerant for With Intelligence’s growth, as the platform focuses on delivering leading connectivity, data and insights solutions to the Limited Partner and General Partner communities.

Founded in 1998, With Intelligence is a leading provider of data, intelligence and connectivity to the global asset management industry, with an integrated product suite of data, insights and events covering hedge funds, private credit, private equity, real estate and traditional asset management. Established 25 years ago, with over 500 employees and a geographic footprint across Europe, North America and Asia, With Intelligence has seen significant growth in recent years, with over 2,500 customers and a revenue compound annual growth rate of 33%.

With Intelligence blends data from a variety of the platform’s proprietary brands, delivering insights that include profiles, fund information, performance metrics and analyst perspectives. As the alternative investment landscape continues to evolve, With Intelligence is positioned to provide solutions that support mission-critical decision making across the fundraising and allocation lifecycle, for all participants in the value-chain. With Intelligence’s strong growth is bolstered by a leading position in the hedge fund market, and is beginning to benefit from significant tailwinds driving the growth of private markets towards an estimated $15 trillion of assets under management in 2027.

Charlie Kerr, Founder & CEO at With Intelligence commented: “There is a huge opportunity for us to serve the global asset management industry during an exciting period of growth with greater data and analytics solutions than presently exist in the market. In order to capitalise on these tailwinds, we have chosen to partner with Motive Partners, who have a strong depth of expertise in financial technology across their group of Investors, Operators and Innovators. I am also grateful to ICG for their continued support and investment in the next phase of our growth journey.”

Neil Cochrane, Partner at Motive Partners commented: “We are positioned at the intersection of two exciting trends – the increase of allocations towards alternatives and the emergence of exciting new analytics and AI technologies to derive insights within the sector. Through the Motive IOI model and our extensive network, we are looking forward to capitalising on this market opportunity in partnership with Charlie, the With Intelligence team, and ICG.”

The investment by Motive and ICG will support With Intelligence to accelerate its data strategy and technology capabilities, continue to develop tailored offerings across various asset classes, grow the private markets offerings, and execute the next phase of the partnership and M&A strategies. It will also enable the company to further accelerate the pace of talent acquisition. Additionally, Motive’s integrated operating model (“IOI model”), combining Investors, Operators and Innovators, will see a number of Motive team members collaborate with the With Intelligence team, including Charles Teschner (Industry Partner at Motive and the former CEO of Data and Analytics Solutions at BNY Mellon), Andy Stewart (Industry Partner at Motive, current CEO of Wilshire, and the former Co-Head of Blackrock’s Alternative Investment Platform) and a team from Motive’s innovation division, Motive Create.

“It has been a privilege to support the With Intelligence management team on their outstanding journey over the past few years, working alongside a visionary and entrepreneurial founder such as Charlie” said Jamie Rivers, Managing Director at ICG. Gareth Knight, Head of European Mid-Market at ICG added: “The company has a proven strategy for growth, and we’re delighted to support the business for a further Investment cycle. We see Motive Partners being extremely well placed to help accelerate this over the coming years.”

Global investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to With Intelligence on the transaction, with other advisors including Proskauer (Legal), Financial & Tax (Alvarez & Marsal) and OC&C (Commercial). Arrowpoint Advisory, Joelson and Blick Rothenberg supported Management. Motive Partners’ financial advisor was Raymond James, and they were also advised by MDW Capital Advisory (Debt Advisor), White & Case (Legal), Plural Strategy, Oliver Wyman (Commercial), and EY (Financial & Tax).

