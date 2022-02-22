With COVID Still Causing Problems in Lewisville Classrooms, and Throughout Texas, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #COVID–Enrollment opens this week for the 2022-23 school year at Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a full-time, tuition-free online public-school program of Hallsville Independent School District.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Arts, AV Technology, and Communications, Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Parents need options and the support of experienced virtual educators to help make these important decisions. TVAH, powered by K12 Inc. has 20 years of experience and the systems and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward,” said Catherine Groven, Executive Director at TVAH.

An online public-school program, TVAH is available tuition-free to students in grades 3-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose TVAH because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. We welcome all students seeking a safe and stable environment in which students can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

TVAH is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about TVAH and how to enroll, visit tvah.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices – where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

