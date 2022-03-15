With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 279%, AscellaHealth Ranks No. 54 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast list had an average growth rate of 208% percent.

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. magazine today revealed that AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, is No. 54 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

“We are thrilled to be featured on this esteemed list and proud that we have achieved a staggering two-year growth of more than 279%,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “Our success reflects the effectiveness of our consultative approach to implementing customized Specialty Pharmacy programs and services for the entire SP industry including patients, payers, life sciences and providers. We optimize compliance to therapy, health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases through our innovative clinical programs which help ensure that specialty drugs are seamlessly accessed by prescribed patients

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

AscellaHealth’s unique care model ensures that patients can receive medically necessary therapies to improve timeliness of care and better outcomes for specialty conditions. Their patient-first approach allows all stakeholders to connect effortlessly, rather than operating independently. This results in a higher level of care continuity that strengthens communication, yields rich data for optimizing outcomes and improves the overall patient experience.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs

the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts

Nicole Dufour



CPR Communications



ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54