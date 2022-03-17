With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 146%, SheerID Ranks No. 99 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. Magazine today revealed that SheerID is No. 99 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

Founded in 2011, SheerID works with more than 300 B2C brands in retail, telecommunications, streaming media, internet services, software, and hospitality, and has the ability to digitally verify 2.5 billion consumers around the world. Brands like Target, Amazon, Comcast, and YouTube use SheerID to instantly verify consumer-provided data so they can run personalized marketing campaigns to tight-knit communities like students, teachers and the military. Because these campaigns appeal to a person’s identity and sense of belonging, marketers see higher conversion rates and lifetime value. They can run these exclusive programs because of the quality of the data, which is opt-in, self-attested by the consumer, and verified by over 9000 authoritative data sources via the SheerID platform.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication and effort by the SheerID team to achieve this milestone over the last two years during an unpredictable economic environment,” stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Looking ahead, I see tremendous opportunity as marketers shift their data investments away from 3rd party sources to zero-party data to give them more confidence to run bold, high-performing campaigns.”

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands instantly verify consumer-supplied data to run targeted campaigns to consumer communities like students, teachers, and the military. SheerID can verify over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources worldwide; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

