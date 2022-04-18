Home Business Wire Wish to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022
Business Wire

Wish to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022

di Business Wire

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Wish management will host a live conference call and webcast for shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers to discuss the fourth quarter results that afternoon at 5:45 PM ET/ 2:45 PM PT.

Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 3262828.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Randy Scherago

ir@wish.com

Media:
Carys Comerford-Green

press@wish.com

