WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited

Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd.





Kyckr provides companies with real-time access to aggregated corporate Know Your Customer (KYC/KYB) and Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) data from over 300 company registries and primary regulated sources around the world, enabling them to undertake real-time due diligence on over 120 million companies globally. This allows organisations to minimise their exposure to commercial risk, prevent financial crime such as money laundering and ensure regulatory compliance by better understanding their customers and suppliers.

Commenting on the acquisition Mr White who founded and owns over 40% of WiseTech Global, one of the most valuable tech companies on the Australian Securities Exchange, with a market capitalisation of over A$16 billion said, “Businesses today operate in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace, where compliance with laws and regulations related to anti-money laundering, sanctions and an ever-expanding list of financial crime typologies is becoming increasingly high-risk, complex, time-consuming and costly.

“I see in Kyckr the opportunity to replace manual processes and aggregate real-time data from disparate sources to provide a scalable, reliable, highly compliant and cost effective KYC/KYB/UBO tech platform solution in the same way that WiseTech’s CargoWise has replaced multiple single-point legacy systems in the complex and fragmented global logistics sector with integrated global technology that drives productivity, reduces compliance risk and facilitates planning, visualisation and control.”

Ian Henderson, CEO of Kyckr said, “The Kyckr team is delighted to have the strategic guidance, support and vision that successful tech-entrepreneur and founder Richard White provides. We are embarking upon an exciting evolution of our powerful offering to broaden its scope by building an integrated global software solution to enable businesses to navigate the highly complex and dynamic compliance and counterparty risk management challenges that they face in an increasingly interconnected and digital marketplace.”

About Kyckr Limited



Kyckr is a B2B information services company that aggregates, organises and structures the world’s primary source company data to help businesses reduce the risks associated with counterparty relationships. Unlike traditional data companies which source data from multiple, secondary sources, Kyckr provides accurate data with trusted, legally-authoritative provenance. This helps organisations to avoid the significant regulatory and commercial costs associated with using poor quality data. Through the combination of accurate data with innovative technology, Kyckr’s solutions help businesses to succeed in the fight against fraud, money laundering and financial crime. Kyckr is wholly-owned by serial-entrepreneur and founder of WiseTech Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd.

To learn more about Kyckr, visit www.kyckr.com

About Richard White



Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global, a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. WiseTech’s customers include over 18,000[1] of the world’s logistics companies across more than 165 countries, including 42 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide[2]. Its flagship platform, CargoWise, forms an integral link in the global supply chain and executes over 72 billion data transactions annually.

For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com

Richard is also an investor in a number of other technology companies including Songtradr; Espresso Displays and Genics. He holds a Masters of Business Information Technology (MBIT) from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), is a Fellow of UTS, one of UTS’ Luminaries, an Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Engineering & Information Technology (FEIT) UTS and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE).

[1] Includes customers on CargoWise and platforms of acquired businesses whose customers may be counted with reference to installed sites



[2] Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2020 logistics gross revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes

