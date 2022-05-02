Home Business Wire Wisetack Earns Spot on GGV Capital’s SMBTech 50 List
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMBTech50–Wisetack, a technology company that brings consumer lending to in-person services, was named to the SMBTech 50 List, which highlights promising startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses.

Wisetack joins the SMBTech 50 List with leaders like 1Password, Calendly, Webflow, and Figma. Sponsored by GGV Capital, Crunchbase, and Nasdaq, the list was generated through a voting panel of 30 investment capital firms.

“We started the company with the goal to bring amazing financial technology to SMBs,” said Bobby Tzekin, CEO and Co-Founder, “and have been delighted to see all the positive reviews from our customers and rapid adoption. I’m incredibly excited that we are also getting this recognition for what our team’s been able to accomplish in a short amount of time.”

Through its suite of seamless APIs, Wisetack’s consumer financing integrates with software platforms SMBs are already using to run their business. This allows service providers to implement a financing payment option in minutes, immediately boosting sales. Consumers, in turn, benefit from a fast financing option that allows them to pay over time for essential services, without surprises or unexpected fees.

According to GGV Capital, SMBs employ more than 60% of the U.S. workforce, and there are more than 30 million SMB companies nationwide. ​​Wisetack’s customers cover industries such as home services, auto repair, legal, dentistry, veterinary services, and elective medical.

Wisetack raised a $45M Series B in September 2021, bringing the total amount raised to $64M. Investors include Insight Partners, Greylock, and Bain Capital Ventures.

About Wisetack

Wisetack makes it easy for in-person businesses to offer financing to their consumers. Founded by an experienced team in payments and lending, Wisetack helps in-person businesses offer financing to consumers. Backed by Insight Partners, Greylock, Bain Capital Ventures, and others, the team is based in San Francisco.

Wisetack loans are issued by Hatch Bank. For more information on Wisetack, please visit: https://www.wisetack.com

Wisetack is actively hiring: https://wisetack.com/careers

