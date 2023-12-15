WisdomTree Surpasses $100 Billion in Total AUM

Key milestone follows 12 consecutive quarters of net inflows

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced its total assets under management (AUM) crossed $100 billion, driven by 12 consecutive quarters of net inflows and best-in-class 16% annualized organic growth relative to its publicly traded asset manager peers.





The milestone celebrates a 17-year journey and highlights WisdomTree’s well-diversified global suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, including record U.S. AUM of $72.8 billion and WisdomTree models now available to over 65,000 financial advisors nationwide.

The milestone also celebrates WisdomTree’s successful expansion into Europe and termination of its contractual gold payments obligation, which has added over 500 basis points to WisdomTree’s operating margins.

Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO, said, “ Our formula is straightforward and repeatable. It’s about growth – today’s and tomorrow’s, it’s about efficiency and it’s about team. It’s also about staying true to our core competencies and our mission, vision and values. This milestone is a testament to our focus and discipline and also has led to our leadership position in tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance.”

WisdomTree announced the launch of WisdomTree Prime™ earlier this year, providing users with a curated and user-friendly investing experience covering a wide variety of asset classes all within a blockchain-native ecosystem. This includes a select suite of crypto assets including bitcoin, ether, and tokenized physical assets like gold. Mainstream traditional asset classes, via WisdomTree Digital Funds*, are also available via WisdomTree Prime.

Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree Founder and CEO, said, “ WisdomTree’s mission has always been about creating a better experience for investors, and this remains at the forefront of what we do. I’ve always said, if we can get to $5 billion, we can get to $50 billion, and if we can get to $50 billion, we can get to $100 billion. This is by no means the finish line but rather the starting line and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $100.2 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:



NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

WisdomTree Digital Funds – Important Information

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Digital Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit https://www.wisdomtree.com/investments. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Each WisdomTree Digital Fund (each, a “Digital Fund”) invests in fixed income securities , equity securities or other assets as further described in each Digital Fund’s prospectus. Reference to “blockchain enabled” is meant to reflect the fact that each Digital Fund uses blockchain technology. The Digital Funds will not invest in any digital assets, such as bitcoin.

A blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that digitally records transactions in a verifiable and immutable (i.e., permanent) way using cryptography. A distributed ledger is a database in which data is stored in a decentralized manner. Cryptography is a method of storing and transmitting data in a particular form so that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain”, and hence the name blockchain.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Because each Digital Fund is new, it has no performance history. Blockchain technology is a relatively new and untested technology, with little regulation. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Potential risks also include vulnerability to theft, or inaccessibility, and future regulatory developments could affect its viability.

Cybersecurity attacks affecting a Digital Fund’s third-party service providers, the mobile phone application used to transact in Digital Fund shares, blockchain network, or the issuers of securities in which the Digital Fund invests may subject the Digital Fund to many of the same risks associated with direct cybersecurity breaches.

*WisdomTree Digital Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with WisdomTree, WisdomTree Prime, WisdomTree Digital Trust nor any entity mentioned in the press release.

WisdomTree Prime – Important Information

Although WisdomTree Transfers, Inc., the Fund’s transfer agent, will maintain the official record of share ownership in book-entry form, the ownership of a Digital Fund’s shares will also be recorded – or digitized – on the Stellar other blockchains. In order to facilitate the use of blockchain technology, a potential shareholder must have a blockchain wallet. WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (“WisdomTree Digital”, as further described below) provides a hosted Stellar-based wallet through the mobile application, WisdomTree Prime. Through the app, Digital Fund investors may purchase, hold, sell or transfer their shares. WisdomTree Securities, Inc., an affiliate of WisdomTree Transfers and WisdomTree Digital, facilitates the ability for Digital Fund investors on an “application-way” basis to purchase or sell Digital Fund shares through the App. Brokerage commissions apply.

Digital assets (e.g., bitcoin and ether) are considered to be highly speculative, involve a high degree of risk and have the potential for loss of the entire investment. The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500). The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are available in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Please visit www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

References to “tokenized gold” refer to the WisdomTree Gold Token, a digital token recorded on the blockchain representing electronic document of title to physical gold. The price of gold does fluctuate and may be affected by numerous factors including supply and demand, the global financial markets and other political, financial, or economic events, which may negatively impact gold prices and the value of a WisdomTree Gold Token.

The information herein, including references to “curated” and “select” (which refers to the limited types of assets available within the WisdomTree Prime app), should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user when making investment and other business decisions. All Information is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person, entity or group of persons. None of the information constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or other asset, financial product or other investment vehicle or any trading strategy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to achieve our financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive stockholder value, including with respect to our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to WisdomTree Prime™, our ability to continue to make achievements in AUM, levels of net inflows and other risk factors discussed from time to time in WisdomTree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

