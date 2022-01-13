WiSA Wave Drives Nearly 1 Million Consumers in Q4 to WiSA’s Websites for Holiday Shopping, Association Anticipates 3-5 Million Consumers to Visit in 2022

In preparation for new technology launches and WiSA Wave’s expansion into Europe and China, WiSA launches new website, www.wisatechnologies.com

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced its new website URL, www.wisatechnologies.com, which will serve as the primary site to promote WiSA products and expand category marketing initiatives. The new URL comes after a year of unprecedented web traffic growth and in preparation for the launch of new technologies and partnerships.

The WiSA Wave program has continued to drive significant consumer education with nearly 1 million consumers visiting in the fourth quarter and 2 million for 2021. Consumers actively researched products of WiSA’s major brand members and shopped in the WiSA Certified Retailers. WiSA projects traffic to wisatechnologies.com to increase to 3 million to 5 million website visitors in 2022.

WiSA Wave program delivered significant web traffic performance:

2.1 million consumers were driven to WiSA’s websites in 2021.

Nearly 1 million consumers visited WiSA’s websites in Q4.

Every day 10,000+ consumers are educated on WiSA Certified™ products and wireless home cinema components.

Nearly 40,000 consumers continued their shopping in Q4 2021 by linking directly to members’ websites for more product information or to WiSA resellers including B&H Photo, Beach Camera, BuyDig, Focus Camera, Walt’s TV, Electronic Express, Newegg, Target and Amazon.

WiSA’s momentum grew in 2021 with the launch of the WiSA Certified™ Retailer Program, which now has online storefronts, continued expansion of the consumer electronics category through dedicated marketing, new training offerings, and the planned expansion to China and Europe in 2022.

“Impactful initiatives like our WiSA Certified Retailer Program and WiSA Wave, coupled with multiple award wins for our WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter and additional growth of the WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready™ product roster, continue to fuel our expansion worldwide,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “We are proud to have exceeded our 2021 marketing goals, and 2022 presents an opportunity to further deliver immersive wireless sound on a global basis.”

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offering and new website, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by Summit Wireless Technologies, WiSA engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – is a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brand. Summit’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Summit Wireless has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

