WiSA Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on November 14th

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISAWiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will report its third quarter 2022 results on Monday, November 14, 2022, after market close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update at 2:00 pm PT / 5 pm ET, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 346-248-7799 and entering the meeting ID 95541920384 and passcode: 395744 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.wisatechnologies.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 346-248-7799 Meeting ID 95541920384 and passcode 395744.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Toshiba; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the industry. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

