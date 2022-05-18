WiSA Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

– H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26, Miami –

– LD Micro Invitational XII, June 7-9, Westlake Village, CA –

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in upcoming investment conferences in May and June.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In person and hybrid) Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL Date: May 23-26, 2022 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Webcast: Presentation – May 25, 11:00 am ET Presentation Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at https://ir.wisatechnologies.com/. For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII (In person) Location: Four Seasons Westlake Village, CA Date: June 7-9, 2022 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Webcast: Presentation – June 7, 3:00 pm PT

Interested parties should register via LD Micro Invitational XII.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.



WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com