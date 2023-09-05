Home Business Wire WiSA Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual...
WiSA Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISA–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 11-13, 2023, in New York City.


President and CEO Brett Moyer will present on September 13, 2023, at 1:30 PM ET and host in person and virtual investor meetings on that day as well as on September 12, 2023.

Presentation materials and the associated webcast link will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.wisatechnologies.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies (Nasdaq: WISA) develops, markets, and sells spatial audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Its consortium—the WiSA Association—works with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and industry partners to make spatial audio an experience that everyone can enjoy. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

