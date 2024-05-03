BILL Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Q3 Transaction Fees Increased 25% Year-Over-Year

Q3 Core Revenue Increased 17% Year-Over-Year

Q3 Total Revenue Increased 19% Year-Over-Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We delivered strong profitable growth for the quarter, continued our rapid pace of innovation, and executed with persistent rigor and effectiveness,” said René Lacerte, BILL CEO and Founder. “During the quarter, more than 450,000 small businesses used our solutions to automate their financial operations, empowering them with more time to focus on their mission and thrive. With our transformative platform, large ecosystem, and strong innovation roadmap, we are uniquely positioned to be the essential financial operations platform for millions of SMBs.”

“Our financial performance in the third quarter demonstrates the strength of our business and strong execution capabilities,” said John Rettig, BILL President and CFO. “Total revenue increased 19% year-over-year while non-GAAP operating income increased 68% year-over-year.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024:

Total revenue was $323.0 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $281.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Subscription fees were $65.6 million, down 2% year-over-year. Transaction fees were $215.7 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Float revenue, which consists of interest on funds held for customers, was $41.7 million.

Gross profit was $268.0 million, representing an 83.0% gross margin, compared to $223.7 million, or an 82.1% gross margin, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $281.5 million, representing an 87.1% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $237.2 million, or an 87.0% non-GAAP gross margin, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating loss was $27.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $54.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $58.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $34.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income was $31.8 million, or $0.30 and $0.00 per share, basic and diluted, respectively, compared to net loss of $31.1 million, or ($0.29) per share, basic and diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $68.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $48.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Beginning with our fiscal third quarter 2024, non-GAAP net income includes a non-GAAP provision for income taxes of 20%, which was not included in our previously-issued guidance. This change is reflected in comparable prior periods as well.

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Served 464,900 businesses using our solutions as of the end of the third quarter. 1

Processed $71 billion in total payment volume in the third quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

Processed 26 million transactions during the third quarter, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Repurchased $748 million aggregate principal amount of BILL’s outstanding 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and unwound a portion of its capped call, resulting in a $34 million net benefit to net income (loss).

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2024 and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

Q4 FY24



Guidance FY24



Guidance Total revenue (millions) $320 – $330 $1,267 – $1,277 Year-over-year total revenue growth 8% – 11% 20% – 21% Non-GAAP operating income (millions) $40 – $50 $176 – $186 Non-GAAP net income (millions)2 $46.4 – $54.4 $227 – $235 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share2 $0.41 – $0.49 $1.96 – $2.03

The outlook for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share includes a non-GAAP provision for income taxes of 20%.

___________________________

1 Businesses using more than one of our solutions are included separately in the total for each solution utilized. 2 The outlook for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share includes a non-GAAP provision for income taxes of 20%.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

BILL has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income or non-GAAP net income per share guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

In conjunction with this announcement, BILL will host a conference call for investors at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss fiscal third quarter 2024 results and our outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2024 and the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of BILL’s website: https://investor.bill.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our total revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2024 and full fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, our expectations for the growth of demand on our platform and the expansion of our customers’ utilization of our services. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to macroeconomic factors, including changes in interest rates, inflation and volatile market environments, as well as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our history of operating losses, our recent rapid growth, the large sums of customer funds that we transfer daily, the risk of loss, errors and fraudulent activity, credit risk related to our BILL Divvy Corporate Cards, our ability to attract new customers and convert trial customers into paying customers, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, the impact of our recent reduction-in-force, potential impacts of acquisitions and investments, including our ability to integrate acquired businesses, incorporate their technology effectively and implement appropriate internal controls at such businesses, our relationships with accounting firms and financial institutions, the global impacts of ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and other risks detailed in the registration statements and periodic reports we file with the SEC, including our quarterly and annual reports, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of BILL’s website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin:

stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes

depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income:

stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes

depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

acquisition and integration-related expenses

restructuring

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share:

stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes

depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

acquisition and integration-related expenses

restructuring

gain on debt extinguishment and change on mark to market derivatives associated with notes repurchase and capped call unwind

amortization of debt issuance costs

non-GAAP provision for income taxes

It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. We also periodically review our non-GAAP financial measures and may revise these measures to reflect changes in our business or otherwise, including our blended U.S. statutory tax rate.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes charged to cost of revenue and operating expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, and related payroll taxes from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expenses using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions while the related payroll taxes are dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

Depreciation expense. We exclude depreciation expense from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Depreciation expense does not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs paid in cash.

Amortization of intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Acquisition and integration-related expenses. We exclude acquisition and integration-related expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because these costs would have not otherwise been incurred in the normal course of our business operations. In addition, we believe that acquisition and integration-related expenses are non-recurring charges unique to a specific acquisition. Although we may engage in future acquisitions, such acquisitions and the associated acquisition and integration-related expenses are considered unique and not comparable to other acquisitions.

Restructuring. We exclude costs incurred in connection with formal restructuring plans from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because these costs are exceptional and would have not otherwise been incurred in the normal course of our business operations.

Gain on debt extinguishment and change on mark to market derivatives associated with notes repurchase and capped call unwind. We exclude gain on debt extinguishment and change on mark to market derivatives associated with our March 2024 repurchase of certain of our outstanding 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and the unwind of the capped calls from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash gain provides better insight regarding our operational performance.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our issuance of our convertible senior notes and credit arrangement from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Consists of assumed provision for income taxes based on the statutory tax rate taking into consideration the nature of the taxed item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We believe that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

BILL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 952,474 $ 1,617,151 Short-term investments 837,140 1,043,110 Accounts receivable, net 29,891 28,233 Acquired card receivables, net 641,861 458,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 256,199 170,111 Funds held for customers 3,510,918 3,355,909 Total current assets 6,228,483 6,673,164 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 61,466 68,988 Property and equipment, net 87,300 81,564 Intangible assets, net 300,764 361,427 Goodwill 2,396,509 2,396,509 Other assets 47,736 54,366 Total assets $ 9,122,258 $ 9,636,018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,824 $ 8,519 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,619 32,901 Deferred revenue 17,547 26,328 Other accruals and current liabilities 263,603 194,733 Borrowings from credit facilities, net — 135,046 Customer fund deposits 3,510,918 3,355,909 Total current liabilities 3,826,511 3,753,436 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 4,156 410 Operating lease liabilities 65,023 72,477 Borrowings from credit facilities, net 180,011 — Convertible senior notes, net 966,242 1,704,782 Other long-term liabilities 21,582 18,944 Total liabilities 5,063,525 5,550,049 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 5,165,049 4,946,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,507 ) (4,488 ) Accumulated deficit (1,104,811 ) (856,168 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,058,733 4,085,969 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,122,258 $ 9,636,018

BILL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Subscription and transaction fees (2) $ 281,294 $ 239,495 $ 821,428 $ 685,201 Interest on funds held for customers 41,734 33,060 125,080 77,284 Total revenue 323,028 272,555 946,508 762,485 Cost of revenue Service costs (2) 43,845 37,897 135,988 109,683 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1) 11,167 10,953 33,427 31,742 Total cost of revenue 55,012 48,850 169,415 141,425 Gross profit 268,016 223,705 777,093 621,060 Operating expenses Research and development (2) 81,594 78,761 257,145 232,791 Sales and marketing (2) 118,105 115,350 354,808 398,658 General and administrative (2) 81,573 71,719 252,482 207,837 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1) 12,262 12,093 37,403 36,149 Restructuring 2,104 — 27,195 — Total operating expenses 295,638 277,923 929,033 875,435 Operating loss (27,622 ) (54,218 ) (151,940 ) (254,375 ) Other income, net 59,801 23,622 118,026 46,591 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 32,179 (30,596 ) (33,914 ) (207,784 ) Provision for income taxes 370 542 2,559 70 Net income (loss) $ 31,809 $ (31,138 ) $ (36,473 ) $ (207,854 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.30 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.96 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.96 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 105,436 106,597 106,045 105,843 Diluted 111,176 106,597 106,045 105,843 (1) Depreciation expense does not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs paid in cash. (2) Includes stock-based compensation charged to revenue and expenses as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue – subscription and transaction fees $ 446 $ — $ 1,303 $ — Cost of revenue – service costs 2,190 2,421 7,124 6,720 Research and development 25,183 22,319 78,708 70,151 Sales and marketing 10,968 18,162 37,643 116,941 General and administrative 20,382 20,888 61,684 62,040 Restructuring 220 — 3,574 — Total stock-based compensation (3) $ 59,389 $ 63,790 $ 190,036 $ 255,852 (3) Consists of acquisition related equity awards (Acquisition Related Awards), which include equity awards assumed and retention equity awards granted to certain employees of acquired companies in connection with acquisitions, and modified equity awards in connection with the Restructuring Plan (Restructuring Awards), and non-acquisition related equity awards (Non-Acquisition Related Awards), which include all other equity awards granted to existing employees and non-employees in the ordinary course of business. The following table presents stock-based compensation recorded for the periods presented and as a percentage of total revenue (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, As a % of total revenue Nine Months Ended March 31, As a % of total revenue Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Acquisition Related Awards $ 3,567 $ 10,813 1 % 4 % $ 12,962 $ 103,727 1 % 14 % Restructuring Awards 220 — 0 % — % 3,574 — 0 % — % Non-Acquisition Related Awards 55,602 52,977 17 % 19 % 173,500 152,125 18 % 20 % Total stock-based compensation $ 59,389 $ 63,790 18 % 23 % $ 190,036 $ 255,852 19 % 34 %

BILL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ 31,809 $ (31,138 ) $ (36,473 ) $ (207,854 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 59,389 63,792 190,036 255,717 Amortization of intangible assets 20,220 20,221 60,663 59,984 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,209 2,826 10,167 7,907 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 2,593 1,108 6,332 3,009 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,651 1,734 5,174 5,217 Accretion of discount on investments in marketable debt securities (15,114 ) (13,309 ) (39,285 ) (23,710 ) Accretion of discount on loans held for investment (5,531 ) (9 ) (5,531 ) (9 ) Provision for credit losses on acquired card receivables and other financial assets 18,590 8,643 47,279 23,685 Gain on debt extinguishment (35,715 ) — (35,715 ) — Non-cash operating lease expense 2,038 2,396 6,590 7,114 Deferred income taxes (10 ) (343 ) (126 ) (1,169 ) Other 4,402 841 1,787 1,357 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,185 ) (2,917 ) (3,795 ) (9,969 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,564 (2,854 ) 5,413 (7,477 ) Other assets (828 ) (160 ) (2,068 ) (2,040 ) Accounts payable (2,131 ) (4,776 ) (1,898 ) (1,265 ) Other accruals and current liabilities (14,132 ) (5,769 ) 6,812 9,639 Operating lease liabilities (2,642 ) (2,917 ) (7,559 ) (7,711 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,570 ) (307 ) (2,617 ) (272 ) Deferred revenue 202 (3,031 ) (5,035 ) (4,740 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 66,809 34,031 200,151 107,413 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents — — — (28,902 ) Purchases of corporate and customer fund short-term investments (1,052,609 ) (753,325 ) (2,042,849 ) (2,394,518 ) Proceeds from maturities of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 575,715 827,416 1,857,220 2,510,829 Proceeds from sale of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 1,539 6,519 1,539 11,607 Purchases of loans held for investment (108,830 ) (537 ) (218,943 ) (537 ) Principal repayments of loans held for investment 97,561 325 191,861 325 Acquired card receivables, net (127,508 ) (95,891 ) (139,850 ) (198,244 ) Purchases of property and equipment (16 ) (3,338 ) (771 ) (6,499 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (3,833 ) (6,721 ) (14,595 ) (17,231 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest — — — 2,080 Other — 167 — 1,167 Net cash used in investing activities (617,981 ) (25,385 ) (366,388 ) (119,923 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes (710,931 ) — (710,931 ) — Proceeds from unwind of capped calls 10,252 — 10,252 — Customer fund deposits liability and other (144,394 ) (371,938 ) 155,376 (46,092 ) Prepaid card deposits (4,292 ) 14,249 (20,776 ) 21,064 Repurchase of common stock — (24,001 ) (211,902 ) (24,001 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 45,000 22,500 45,000 60,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,473 2,643 6,525 10,860 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (1,681 ) — (1,681 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 8,649 9,385 16,495 17,879 Contingent consideration payout (5,291 ) — (10,762 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (801,215 ) (347,162 ) (722,404 ) 39,710 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (390 ) (170 ) (397 ) 12 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (1,352,777 ) (338,686 ) (889,038 ) 27,212 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,688,580 3,908,613 4,224,841 3,542,715 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,335,803 $ 3,569,927 $ 3,335,803 $ 3,569,927 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 952,474 $ 1,590,560 $ 952,474 $ 1,590,560 Restricted cash included in other current assets 153,031 96,823 153,031 96,823 Restricted cash included in other assets 5,297 6,724 5,297 6,724 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers 2,225,001 1,875,820 2,225,001 1,875,820 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,335,803 $ 3,569,927 $ 3,335,803 $ 3,569,927

Contacts

IR Contact:

Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:

John Welton



john.welton@hq.bill.com

Read full story here