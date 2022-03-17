Home Business Wire WiSA Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

WiSA Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

March 28th – 30th from 9 am – 5 pm EDT

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISA–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, plans to participate in the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28-30, 2022.

President and CEO Brett Moyer will be making the presentation, and investors may sign up for the conference and access the event here.

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website here.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Toshiba; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the industry. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California.

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com

