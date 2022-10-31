WiSA Technologies Has Retained Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, is moving forward in its exploration of strategic alternatives to consider a wide range of options for the Company. To explore strategic opportunities specifically involving the Company’s IP and licensable software used in WiSA E and WiSA DS technologies, the Board of Directors approved the engagement of AQ Technology Partners during the third quarter to assist in this process. To date, four companies have executed NDAs in consideration of a potential transaction.

The Company, with its advisors, is evaluating a broad range of strategic transactions. Potential strategic transactions that may be explored or evaluated as part of this process include the potential for capital raising transactions, an acquisition, sale of assets, including substantially all of the Company’s assets, merger, business combination, partnership, joint venture, licensing and/or another strategic alternative. Despite devoting efforts to identify and evaluate potential strategic transactions, the process may not result in any definitive offer to consummate a strategic transaction, or, if WiSA Technologies receives such a definitive offer, the terms may not be as favorable as anticipated or may not result in the execution or approval of a definitive agreement. Even if the Company enters into a definitive agreement, the Company may not be successful in completing a transaction or, if it completes such a transaction, it may not enhance stockholder value or deliver expected benefits.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. does not expect to disclose developments with respect to this process unless or until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Board of Directors has concluded disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) develops, markets, and sells spatial audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Its consortium—the WiSA Association—works with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and industry partners to make spatial audio an experience that everyone can enjoy. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding any potential strategic transactions, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully consummate any strategic transaction described in this press release and enter into applicable definitive agreements with respect thereto, the timing of such transaction(s) and/or agreement(s), current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers; our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our rate of growth; our ability to predict direct and indirect customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition within our industry segment; technological, regulatory and legal developments that uniquely or disproportionately impact our industry segment; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in WiSA Technologies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

