Wireside Communications Named to Ragan’s 2026 Top Places to Work in Communications

Honor Follows a Standout Year of Industry Recognition

RICHMOND, Va. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PRAwards--Wireside Communications, an independent strategic communications and public relations agency, has been named to Ragan’s 2026 Top Places to Work in Communications list. The honor recognizes agencies that set the standard for workplace culture, leadership and professional excellence across the communications industry.

Ragan’s Top Places to Work in Communications highlights organizations that prioritize employee engagement, professional development and inclusive workplace environments—values Wireside has intentionally focused on as it continues to grow.

The recognition from Ragan follows a banner year for Wireside, marked by multiple industry honors. In 2025, the agency was also recognized by several other industry organizations, including:

Provoke Media’s SABRE Awards, for: Finalist for NTT – “Upgrading Reality Through Fundamental Research: Upgrade 2024” Finalist for Sygnia – “ Ransomware Attack? Call the Negotiators”



The Bulldog Awards, for: Gold – Best Business to Business Campaign – Sygnia Bronze – Best Business to Business Campaign – NTT Upgrade 2024 Bronze – Best Technology/Software Campaign – Enfabrica



New England PR Club Bell Ringer Awards, for: Silver Bell – Media Event: Wireside x Infineon: Above the Noise Bronze Bell – Bylined Article Placement: CitiusTech - Cybersecurity in Healthcare Bronze Bell – Vertical Media Placement: Socotra - AI in Insurance Thought Leadership Bronze Bell – Business Media: Sygnia - Call the Negotiators Bronze Bell – Media Event: NTT - Upgrade 2024 Merit Award – High-Tech Industry Campaign – Enfabrica Product Availability & Series C Media Relations Campaign



Together, the accolades reflect Wireside’s commitment to delivering high-impact communications programs while fostering a collaborative, people-first culture.

“These accolades are a testament to the talent and dedication of our team,” said Joya Subudhi, founder and co-CEO of Wireside Communications. “We’re energized by the recognition, but even more so by the opportunity to continue building one of the best tech PR agencies in the nation by working with clients who are reshaping industries and driving meaningful impact.”

With this growing list of industry honors, Wireside enters 2026 with strong momentum and a continued focus on innovation, impact and culture.

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on building an agency where smart, ambitious people can do their best work for clients tackling complex, high-stakes challenges,” said RJ Bardsley, co-CEO of Wireside Communications. “That combination of culture and impact is what will continue to define Wireside in the years ahead.”

About Wireside Communications

Wireside Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations agency focused on the B2B and consumer tech sectors. Working with industry-leading international and domestic brands, Wireside provides a portfolio of communications programs designed to meet business goals, including positioning and narrative development effectively; communications strategy and planning; precision campaign implementation, including earned media; internal communications; event services; and training and coaching. Incorporated in 2004, Wireside is a hybrid-first organization with offices in Richmond, Va. and Boston, and team members located throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.wireside.com.

