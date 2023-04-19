Wireless Power Consortium Approves Release of the Qi2 Standard

Critical Milestone Achieved in Launch of New Industry Standard for Wireless Charging

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi2 standard with the approval of the Qi v. 2.0 Interface Specification by its Board of Directors. The release of the standard paves the way for WPC to establish it Qi2 Certification Program, enabling member companies to certify products as compatible with the standard.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced its intention to release the new standard at CES 2023, where it received three Best of Show awards from popular tech media publications. Now formally released, the new standard will unify the industry under one global standard and provide consumers with enhanced convenience and efficiency for mobile devices and wearables.

The Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard will replace its predecessor, Qi, in a rapidly expanding market where about one billion devices – transmitters and receivers – will be sold worldwide in 2023. Qi will provide consumers with more energy efficient and faster charging of their smartphones and other portable electronic devices. The standard will also further expand the wireless charging market by opening the market to new accessories that wouldn’t be chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

“ Consumers everywhere are looking for more energy efficient and sustainable products,” said WPC Executive Director, Paul Struhsaker. “ Qi2’s perfect alignment improves energy efficiency by reducing the energy loss that can happen when the phone and the charger are not aligned. And Qi2 will reduce the landfill waste associated with wired charger replacement due to plugs breaking and the stress placed on cords from daily use. “

The WPC is now completing the steps in Quality Assurance, Certification Testing and Product Registration necessary to assure consumers that Qi2 Certified devices meet the WPC’s rigorous standards for efficiency, safety, and interoperability. Qi2 products are expected to begin to appear in market in time for the 2023 year-end holiday season.

About the Wireless Power Consortium

The Wireless Power Consortium leads the world in ensuring consumers, retailers, and manufacturers that they can rely on universal, interoperable standards and certifications for devices powered or charged wirelessly. Through rigorous testing and certifications, the global body is dedicated to ensuring safe, efficient, and interoperable wireless charging and wireless power. The WPC’s 300 plus member organizations established and support the current Qi standard which is used in nearly 9000 products today. The WPC is also developing standards for innovative new applications of wireless power including the Ki Cordless Kitchen and wireless charging of light electric vehicles. For more information on Qi2 go to https://www.chargewithqi.com.

