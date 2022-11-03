Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates AFC Systems Operators on FCC Conditional Approval

Forum members comprise 9 of the 13 granted conditional approval, marking the next phase in commercial operations of the 6 GHz band

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBRS–The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates the Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems operators granted conditional approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). AFC systems manage spectrum access for 6 GHz band standard power unlicensed devices.

Forum member AFC Systems operators granted conditional approval include Google, Comsearch Sony Group, Kyrio, Nokia Innovations, Federated Wireless, Qualcomm, Plume Design and RED Technologies. Additional companies include Broadcom, Keybridge Wireless, Wireless Broadband Alliance and Wi-Fi Alliance.

The FCC made the announcement in Public Notice DA-22-1146A1. Conditional approval begins the next phase of the process toward full commercial operations. Per the Public Notice: “As these thirteen entities continue to develop their AFC systems, the next step in the approval process will entail testing to verify that they operate in accordance with the Commission’s rules.”

The Forum’s 6 GHz Committee has been very active in standards creation for the 6GHz band and recently updated it’s 6 GHz Functional (Technical) Specification (WINNF-TS-1014), which can be found here: https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/work-group-products.

