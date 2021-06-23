Wireless History Foundation Announces 2021 Inductees for Wireless Hall of Fame

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wireless History Foundation (WHF) will induct four honorees into the prestigious Wireless Hall of Fame during the Foundation’s Hall of Fame Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. on November 11th. This year’s inductees are:

Mark Crosby: As CEO of the Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Mark is a passionate advocate for private wireless whose leadership has shaped the land mobile communications community for nearly five decades. He has focused on increasing the efficient use of spectrum, expanding opportunities for business/industrial licensee access to spectrum, encouraging vendors to develop and users to embrace more efficient digital technology, and automating the processes of frequency coordination and licensing. He is a visionary whose ability to build consensus has resulted in numerous achievements for the industry as a whole.

Ari Fitzgerald: Partner at Hogan Lovells. Ari’s contributions extend from his work at the FCC to outreach efforts to underserved communities in the US and abroad, to his strategic, legal, and policy advice on a wide range of communications and spectrum policy issues at Hogan Lovells. Beyond his excellence as a lawyer, he has brought compassion and commitment to the field, as exemplified by the work that he has done throughout his career to mentor young lawyers, and his service to nonprofit entities, including the Multicultural Media and Telecommunications Council, the Duke Ellington Fund, and the Catholic Charities Legal Network.

Pat Riordan: Former CEO and current Chairman of the Board at Nsight. Pat was the driving force in the industry’s efforts in Cybersecurity. His foresight and leadership brought focus on the need for the U.S. wireless industry to coordinate and establish national and international leadership to confront wireless cybersecurity threats. He has been a strong advocate for decades for regional and rural carriers and communities, and has kept the concerns and challenges they face before Congress, the FCC, and the broader industry. He has provided leadership in critical business development of rural wireless services addressing many of the Digital Divide issues.

James Tracy: CEO of Legacy Telecommunications. Jim has been a leading force in tower and infrastructure construction, service and maintenance for decades. In addition to his considerable business successes, his drive and determination have been instrumental in advancing safety through his role in the formation of the National Wireless Safety Alliance, a nonprofit assessment and certification organization, and his service, including his role as founding President of the Tower Family Foundation, established to benefit families of workers injured or killed on telecommunications sites. He has also played a key role in elevating industry legislative and regulatory concerns before federal and state governmental entities.

“Wireless continues to be one of the most critical and ubiquitous connection points in the world. Most of us can’t go a full day without our wireless device,” said WHF Executive Director Jenifer Snyder. “The 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees are pioneers of the wireless technology and infrastructure that enables the primary interface that we all use today. We are grateful for their contributions and honored to welcome them as Hall of Fame Members.”

Additionally, the Wireless History Foundation is excited to announce the formation of the Board of Influencers: Denise Archer, Brad Blanken, Bryan Darr, Stephanie Bauer Marshall, Jack Philbin, Todd Schlekeway and Bryan Tramont. Their innovation, leadership and appreciation for the past, present and future of the wireless industry will help advance various WHF initiatives, as they work closely with the Foundation, the Board of Directors and the Hall of Fame members throughout the coming year, and we are grateful to have their contributions.

The WHF is pleased to host this year’s Wireless Hall of Fame awards dinner at the Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. on Thursday, November 11th. Additional information on the Hall of Fame is available on the WHF web site at www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org. For information about the dinner, including sponsorships and invitations please contact Jenifer Snyder at Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.

The Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to preserve and promote the history of the wireless industry. www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org

