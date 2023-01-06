<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31,...
Business Wire

Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, on January 13, 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WIPRO #Investors–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Friday, January 13, 2023, after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors/

At 7:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time), following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and full year and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (8:00 AM US Eastern time) to: dipak.bohra@wipro.com or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP13012023

Dial-in details for the conference call are as below

Time

7.30 PM – IST* (9:00 AM-ET#)

Click here for the diamond pass link

Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator. If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.

Primary Access Toll Number

+91 22 6280 1120

+91 22 7115 8021

US Toll-Free Number

Singapore Toll-Free Number

1 866 746 2133

800 101 2045

UK Toll-Free Number

Hong Kong Toll-Free Number

0 808 101 1573

  800 964 448

No passcode Required

Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on the following numbers.

Call Playback Numbers:

 

Phone Number

Passcode/Conference ID

Replay Dates

India Toll

+91 22 71945757

Access Code: 32203#

13-Jan-23 to 20-Jan-23

International Toll

+1 8332898317

Access Code: 32203#

13-Jan-23 to 20-Jan-23

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Purnima Burman

Wipro Limited

purnima.burman@wipro.com

Dipak Kumar Bohra

Wipro Limited

+91 80 61427201

Articoli correlati

Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Spotlight Innovative, All-Climate Heating Technologies at CES 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
All-Electric Heat Pumps Help to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Lower Utility Bills Visit Mitsubishi Electric at CES: Booth #3841 in...
Continua a leggere

iCoreConnect, a Cloud-Based SaaS Company Targeting the Healthcare Industry, Enters into Business Combination Agreement with FG Merger Corp.

Business Wire Business Wire -
SaaS company that brings workflow efficiencies to the dental and medical industries, offers investors high-growth trajectory, a scalable suite...
Continua a leggere

Save the Date: Vontier to Host Investor Day on March 23, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Spotlight Innovative, All-Climate Heating Technologies at...

Business Wire