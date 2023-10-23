Winners of the 2023 BAI Global Innovation and Rising Star Awards Announced

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAI has named ten financial services companies from around the world as winners of the 2023 BAI Global Innovation Awards. For 13 years, the BAI awards have become known as the financial services industry’s leading honor celebrating achievements in innovation including advancing customer experience, implementing new technologies and improving the lives of employees, customers, and communities. BAI also honored ten individuals and two teams with a BAI Rising Star Award.
Winners were selected by the BAI Innovation Circle, a panel of distinguished judges from around the world who are at the forefront of innovation in the financial services sector.
“This year’s honorees stand out for their exceptional creativity and dedication to continuous and impactful innovation by implementing transformative solutions in customer experience, payments, risk management, fraud detection and internal processes,” said Debbie Bianucci, president and CEO of BAI and Innovation Circle Judge. “Innovation remains a driving force of successful financial services and fintech organizations. We are thrilled to honor these organizations and a group of rising stars who are leading the way for a better future for both customers and employees.”
The 2023 BAI Global Innovation Award Winners are:
Innovation in Lending Customer Experience
Ally (USA): Ally Financial: Clearpass
Innovation in Retail Customer Experience
BMO (Canada): BMO New to Canada
Innovation in Customer Journey Design
CaixaBank S.A. (Spain): Insights Center Research Hub
Innovation in Commercial Banking Digital Experience
Citizens Bank (USA): Citizens Digital Butler
Innovation in Early Wage Access
Clair (USA): Clair Digital Banking & On-Demand Pay
Innovation in Financial Inclusion
mooPay (India): Innovative Financial Services for Dairy Farmers
Innovation in Decisioning Technology
NPL Markets (United Kingdom): NPL Markets Platform
Innovation in Sustainability
Standard Bank (South Africa): The ESG Marketplace, via One Hub
Innovation in Fintech Collaboration
The Bank of East Asia, Limited (China): BEAST
Innovation in Product Transformation
Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. (Turkey): Yapı Kredi FRWRD
For the second year, BAI also honored ten individuals and two teams with the BAI Rising Star Award. These up-and-coming leaders in financial services innovation were nominated by their organizations and were selected based on their impact on and passion for innovation and their ability to drive positive change in their organizations.
The 2023 BAI Rising Star Individual Award Winners are:
Ashish Garg (USA), Co-Founder and CEO – Eltropy
Bradford Tierney (South Africa), Commercial Director – JUMO
Jacob Payne (USA), Assistant Vice President, Learning & Development Manager – PrimeLending
Jayne Sibley (United Kingdom), Co-Founder – Sibstar Ltd
Jennifer Upton (USA), Senior Vice President, Manager of Strategy and Innovation – Commerce Bank
Kate Bulger (USA), Vice President of Business Development – Money Management International
Ross Pringle (USA), Head of Strategy, Digital Innovation & Change – Citizens Financial Group
Silvina Moschini (Argentina), President and Founder – Unicoin
Vimal Panjwani (India), Founder & CEO – Argrivijay
Yitz Mendlowitz (USA), CEO – PAAY
The 2023 BAI Rising Star Team Award Winners are:
MX Technologies, Inc. Team:
Crystal Anderson (USA), Vice President of Product
Kara Parkey (USA), Chief to Staff
Sunita Jennings (USA), Senior Engineering Manager
Stratyfy Team:
Deniz Johnson (USA), Chief Operating Officer
Laura Kornhauser (USA), Co-Founder & CEO
Shannan Herbert (USA), Executive Vice President
