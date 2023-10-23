Winners of the 2023 BAI Global Innovation and Rising Star Awards Announced

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAI has named ten financial services companies from around the world as winners of the 2023 BAI Global Innovation Awards. For 13 years, the BAI awards have become known as the financial services industry’s leading honor celebrating achievements in innovation including advancing customer experience, implementing new technologies and improving the lives of employees, customers, and communities. BAI also honored ten individuals and two teams with a BAI Rising Star Award.





Winners were selected by the BAI Innovation Circle, a panel of distinguished judges from around the world who are at the forefront of innovation in the financial services sector.

“This year’s honorees stand out for their exceptional creativity and dedication to continuous and impactful innovation by implementing transformative solutions in customer experience, payments, risk management, fraud detection and internal processes,” said Debbie Bianucci, president and CEO of BAI and Innovation Circle Judge. “Innovation remains a driving force of successful financial services and fintech organizations. We are thrilled to honor these organizations and a group of rising stars who are leading the way for a better future for both customers and employees.”

The 2023 BAI Global Innovation Award Winners are:

Innovation in Lending Customer Experience



Ally (USA): Ally Financial: Clearpass

Innovation in Retail Customer Experience



BMO (Canada): BMO New to Canada

Innovation in Customer Journey Design



CaixaBank S.A. (Spain): Insights Center Research Hub

Innovation in Commercial Banking Digital Experience



Citizens Bank (USA): Citizens Digital Butler

Innovation in Early Wage Access



Clair (USA): Clair Digital Banking & On-Demand Pay

Innovation in Financial Inclusion



mooPay (India): Innovative Financial Services for Dairy Farmers

Innovation in Decisioning Technology



NPL Markets (United Kingdom): NPL Markets Platform

Innovation in Sustainability



Standard Bank (South Africa): The ESG Marketplace, via One Hub

Innovation in Fintech Collaboration



The Bank of East Asia, Limited (China): BEAST

Innovation in Product Transformation



Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. (Turkey): Yapı Kredi FRWRD

For the second year, BAI also honored ten individuals and two teams with the BAI Rising Star Award. These up-and-coming leaders in financial services innovation were nominated by their organizations and were selected based on their impact on and passion for innovation and their ability to drive positive change in their organizations.

The 2023 BAI Rising Star Individual Award Winners are:

Ashish Garg (USA), Co-Founder and CEO – Eltropy

Bradford Tierney (South Africa), Commercial Director – JUMO

Jacob Payne (USA), Assistant Vice President, Learning & Development Manager – PrimeLending

Jayne Sibley (United Kingdom), Co-Founder – Sibstar Ltd

Jennifer Upton (USA), Senior Vice President, Manager of Strategy and Innovation – Commerce Bank

Kate Bulger (USA), Vice President of Business Development – Money Management International

Ross Pringle (USA), Head of Strategy, Digital Innovation & Change – Citizens Financial Group

Silvina Moschini (Argentina), President and Founder – Unicoin

Vimal Panjwani (India), Founder & CEO – Argrivijay

Yitz Mendlowitz (USA), CEO – PAAY

The 2023 BAI Rising Star Team Award Winners are:

MX Technologies, Inc. Team:



Crystal Anderson (USA), Vice President of Product



Kara Parkey (USA), Chief to Staff



Sunita Jennings (USA), Senior Engineering Manager

Stratyfy Team:



Deniz Johnson (USA), Chief Operating Officer



Laura Kornhauser (USA), Co-Founder & CEO



Shannan Herbert (USA), Executive Vice President

For more information about the winners and their innovations, visit BAI Global Innovation Awards.

