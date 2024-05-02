Semtech Collaborates With Console Connect to Expand Connectivity Coverage in Asia-Pacific

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and connectivity service provider, and Console Connect, a leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, today jointly announced their collaboration which will expand Semtech’s connectivity coverage across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for its AirVantage® Smart Connectivity service.









Semtech is leveraging Console Connect’s IMSI service and extensive partner roaming network to extend the reach of its AirVantage Smart Connectivity service to more markets and locations across the APAC region.

AirVantage Smart Connectivity service provides customers with a network of the world’s leading cellular service providers, enabling ultimate flexibility by seamlessly switching to the next available network for constant and resilient global connectivity. The multi-profile, multi-network service offers global coverage for deployments of both fixed and mobile applications, overcoming regulatory and roaming restrictions.

Console Connect provides automated IoT connectivity coverage and direct access to the cloud in over 180 countries worldwide, with extensive reach and competitive pricing throughout the APAC region, enabling Semtech customers to experience seamless and affordable roaming.

“ This collaboration not only expands our presence in APAC with access to the full range of LTE technologies, but also extends global access to the best networks in terms of speed and coverage for our Smart Connectivity offering and its growing customer base,” said Rupa Datta, senior director of product management, managed connectivity at Semtech.

“ We are excited to be Semtech’s connectivity partner of choice for the APAC region, where our features and network offer comprehensive reach and reliability. With IoT deployments accelerating across the region, this collaboration facilitates businesses to keep devices always connected,” said Yogesh Lulla, vice president, mobility services, Console Connect.

AirVantage Smart Connectivity offers resilient coverage, maximizes uptime and provides seamless expansion into new markets with access to over 600 partner networks in over 190 countries and territories via one global SIM. The service seamlessly switches to available networks to enable critical assets to stay connected. With multi-network connectivity, the service delivers maximum coverage and performance with ultimate versatility for customers needing “always-on” connectivity by finding the best data-capable connection for continuous operation.

Leveraging the latest network automation technology, Console Connect IoT enables businesses to orchestrate and manage their connectivity using Console Connect’s fast, secure and private high-performance global network. In 2023, Console Connect launched the world’s first private connectivity solution linking devices with clouds on a global scale. Edge SIM ensures mobile traffic is not exposed to the public internet and provides greater visibility, security and control over global IoT assets.

For more information about AirVantage Smart Connectivity, visit: https://www.semtech.com/smart-connectivity.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and AirVantage are trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Console Connect

Console Connect is a platform for Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers and applications providers.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world’s largest private networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed, and security to meet the digital needs of today’s interconnected users and communities.

Accessible from 900+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can access a broad range of native and third-party solutions.

To learn more about Console Connect, please visit www.consoleconnect.com.

