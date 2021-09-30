Winners Named in IDC’s Inaugural Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalInfrastructure–International Data Corporation (IDC) today unveiled winners of the inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards. Founders Federal Credit Union, Tapestry, and Toyota Financial Services were recognized for demonstrating innovation and excellence in using cloud-centric computing to enable digital infrastructure resiliency, ensure consistent and ubiquitous workload placement and cost optimization across hybrid or multiple clouds, and take full advantage of autonomous operations. Winners will be recognized at a ceremony in December 2021. To learn more about these annual awards, please visit HERE.

Winners were named in the following categories:

Cloud-Centric Computing & Overall Winner: Tapestry is recognized as the Cloud-Centric Computing category winner, as well as the overall winner of the Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards. Tapestry’s Digital Core Transformation project provided a robust foundation for migrating legacy applications and launching a new data and analytics platform. The project enabled deployment of a new application architecture that takes full advantage of multi-cloud elasticity and scale while eliminating legacy on-prem data centers.



Toyota Financial Services is the category winner for the Ubiquitous Deployment category for their 100% cloud-based Toyota Financial Services: Digital Infrastructure Transformation initiative, which improved business agility and resiliency by assembling solutions from 20+ cloud-based services to support multiple Toyota brands on a common multi-tenant platform while maintaining data segregation.



Founders Federal Credit Union is the category winner for Autonomous Operations for improving its infrastructure agility, security, and performance using intelligent analytics and automation. The company successfully implemented a major overhaul of its entire data center focused on business and cyber resilience, including implementing the ability to fully resume business operations within one hour after a serious cyber security incident such as a ransomware attack.

“The response to our inaugural Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards was overwhelming and we are encouraged by the powerful use cases – across industries – that demonstrate digital resiliency in practice today,” said Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president for the Future of Digital Infrastructure at IDC. “We congratulate all the winners for their commitment to innovation and a digital-first approach to conducting business today.”

