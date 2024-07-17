Wine Enthusiast Companies Launches New Travel Division with the Tasting Room Directory, a Dynamic Resource for Wine Tourism

Wine Enthusiast’s Tasting Room Directory Will Serve as the Ultimate Guide to Exploring the Best Vineyards Around the World

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wine Enthusiast Companies, a media and commerce company that stands as the leading source of innovation and information around wine, has launched the Wine Enthusiast Tasting Room Directory. Created in partnership with Tock, an all-in-one solution for reservations and table management, the directory houses thousands of tasting room listings from around the world. The Tasting Room Directory is a dynamic new resource for wine tourism and offers a wealth of information on the wines and winemakers from Wine Enthusiast, a Certified B Corporation.









The Tasting Room Directory provides useful tools to help travelers navigate their next wine adventure and book reservations directly through the directory. Other features to make planning winery visits easy and enjoyable include:

Partnered listings that offer enriched pages with beautiful imagery, location information with interactive maps, and editorial content alignment.

Integrated ratings and reviews from the reputable Wine Enthusiast tasting panel for a quick snapshot on quality and style of each partnered winery.

Customizable search feature with dynamic filters, ensuring travelers will find the perfect vineyard that matches their itinerary.

User-friendly Google Maps, making it easy to learn the region and explore from tasting room to tasting room.

Seamless booking process to ensure a smooth and hassle-free planning experience through the partnership with Tock’s reservation platform.

According to Ipsos, the global leader in market research, the Wine Enthusiast audience ranks #1 among luxury brands for intending to travel within the next 12 months and for spending on personal vacations. WineEnthusiast.com also attracts millions of monthly users and has some of the highest engagement rates in wine media and ecommerce. Travel articles like ‘The Best Napa Wineries to Visit Right Now,’ that help users decide where to go and what to do, are among the highest trafficked across all shop and content categories.

“Wine tourism is vital to maintaining engagement with both our wine-loving followers and interested newcomers. Our data has shown the Wine Enthusiast audience craves more ways to explore, and we are thrilled to launch a new travel division to answer the call,” said Jacqueline Strum, President of Wine Enthusiast Media. “As we’ve watched our readers and customers venture out to experience wine at its source, we’ve realized a need to build more dynamic and digital-first resources to quench this thirst for adventure. The Tasting Room Directory will serve as the ultimate guide to discovering and experiencing the best vineyards for wine travel.”

ABOUT WINE ENTHUSIAST

Wine Enthusiast Companies is a Certified B Corporation and the ultimate source of innovation and information around wine. Founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum, the company is composed of Wine Enthusiast Commerce and Wine Enthusiast Media. Embodying the commerce side, the Wine Enthusiast Shop provides premium wine-lifestyle products, reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, an e-commerce site, and a business-to-business division. Representing the media side, Wine Enthusiast magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine news, food trends, and more than 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. By the end of 2023, WineEnthusiast.com reached 4.5 million monthly pageviews and is the industry leader with the most traffic of any wine media website. Wine Enthusiast events include the annual premier Wine Star Awards gala. Together, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the indisputable hub for everything wine. We bring wine to life.

