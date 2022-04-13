Windstream Wholesale, the ‘Fast & Flexible’ Provider, Announces New Brand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, today announced a new brand identity to capitalize on its “fast and flexible” approach to technology leadership and service delivery.





The new brand identity now features a graphical element logo that symbolizes fluidity in motion.

“ Windstream Wholesale is leading the industry in so many ways that it’s time our brand fully incorporate our commitment to challenging the status quo and relentlessly pursuing excellence in the service of our customers,” said Buddy Bayer, president of Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. “ Whether it’s delivering Terabits of long-haul wave capacity to a customer in less than five business days, taking the lead in ultra-fast optical transmission, or rapidly expanding our connections to in-demand data centers, Windstream Wholesale has positioned itself to capitalize on the market’s burgeoning demand for bandwidth and cloud services for years to come.”

Windstream Wholesale was named Best North American Wholesale Carrier in October as part of Capacity Media’s Global Carrier Awards, the most prestigious awards program in wholesale telecoms.

The company’s pillars of success include:

Network Expansion, including wholly owned fiber builds;

Flexible Partnerships, including reaching Fortune 1000 verticals through new Global Accounts and Federal Government divisions, and

Technology Leadership, including an Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) that provides open and disaggregated infrastructure, and streamlined 400 Gigabit services that use energy-efficient pluggable modules.

“ Our flexibility and customer-tailored routes coupled with our unique domestic network density in Tiers 1, 2 and 3 cities have made us the ‘go-to’ provider for international carriers, content providers, fiber operators and others needing domestic diversity and redundancy,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Wholesale Sales at Windstream. “ We are committed to being the best-possible partner for our customers and excited to expand partnerships within the Fortune 1000 verticals through our new Global Accounts and Federal Government divisions, and that expanded focus is fueling our growth.”

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/national-network-map.pdf.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, and federal government agencies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

