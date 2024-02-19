Windstream Wholesale Brings Expansive Dark Fiber to East Coast with New ‘Beach Route’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader in advanced network solutions, today announced a significant milestone in the construction of its new dark fiber route. The “Beach Route” stretches 651 route miles across a unique path down the East Coast of the United States and consists of 864-count buried fiber. The northern section, covering 459 miles from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Savannah, Georgia, is now complete, equipped, and ready for immediate service.





The Beach Route’s northern section unlocks expansive dark fiber connectivity options across major East Coast cities including from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and from Myrtle Beach to Savannah, Georgia. Conveniently connecting to the new DC BLOX cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, businesses now have access to the Firmina, Nuveum, and Anjana sub-sea cables.

Offering diverse connectivity options, the Beach Route grants access to over 12 data centers and 14 government and military locations. Extensive broadband expansion opportunities include partnerships with municipalities, utilities, and cooperatives. Partnering with adjacent providers extends connectivity to Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte, enhancing dark fiber network expansion opportunities. Leveraging the Windstream Wholesale industry-leading iconnect customer portal ensures reliable and efficient network tracking with dark fiber monitoring and proactive ticketing, optimizing performance and minimizing downtime.

Joe Scattareggia, Windstream Wholesale president, captures the essence of this new build: “ We’re not just expanding infrastructure; we’re redefining connectivity standards and empowering our customers on a monumental scale.”

The team is making exceptional progress on the southern portion and final segment of the Beach Route, adding 192 route miles of new conduit extending from Savannah into the Jacksonville Beach Network Access Point. Scheduled for service by the second quarter of 2024, this segment will provide access to two key sub-sea cables, AMX-1 and PCCS.

Look for forthcoming announcements from Windstream as the company lights these segments, seamlessly integrating this diverse route into its ICON network for 100G and 400G wave services scheduled for deployment in the second quarter of 2024.

Recognized by Capacity Media as the 2023 Best North American Carrier, Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-expansion/.

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies, and Fortune 100 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

