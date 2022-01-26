Windstream Recognized as a Top ESG Performer by Sustainalytics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, has been recognized as a Sustainalytics ESG Industry Top Rated company and a Regional Top Rated company in 2022. Sustainalytics, a distinguished independent ESG (environmental, social and governance) research and ratings firm, recognized Windstream in the telecommunications services industry and in the region of the United States and Canada.

“ Windstream is honored to be recognized as an Industry Top Rated company as well as a Regional Top Rated company,” said Windstream President and CEO Tony Thomas. “ We firmly believe that our commitment to progress on ESG factors is an important demonstration of good citizenship as well as a key part of our strategy to create value for our stakeholders.”

Windstream received an ESG Risk Rating score of 12.9 from Sustainalytics as of September. This score placed Windstream in the “Low Risk” category of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors.

Separately, the company announced plans in September to more rapidly reduce its Scope 2 purchased electricity greenhouse gas emissions. Thomas announced that Windstream would reduce Scope 2 purchased electricity emissions 40 percent by 2025, well ahead of its previous goal of 30 percent by 2035 (from a 2019 baseline).

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e., a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings provide a quantitative measure of unmanaged ESG risk and distinguish between five levels of risk: negligible, low, medium, high and severe. Learn more about the ESG Risk Ratings here.

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company, is a leading independent ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. The firm also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved.

This news release contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

Contacts

Media Contact

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342



scott.l.morris@windstream.com

Investor Contact

Chris King, 704-319-1025



christopher.c.king@windstream.com