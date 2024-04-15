Windstream receives 2024 Veterans Career Award from Paralyzed Veterans of America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) has named Windstream the winner of its 2024 PVA Veterans Career Program Award.





PVA, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases like MS and ALS, as well as their families and caregivers, presented the award to Windstream representatives at its Igniting Change Gala at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on April 12.

“ Windstream was chosen because it is consistently recognized as a leading military and veteran-friendly organization that champions veterans’ employment throughout its entire organization,” said Robert Thomas, PVA national president. “ Windstream has taken significant steps to find careers that support the long-term goals of disabled veterans, using inclusive language in job descriptions, including them in their human resources, recruiting, and DEI efforts, as well as encouraging veteran employee participation and retention.”

Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“ I am deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of Windstream,” Michaels said. “ Windstream’s commitment to hiring and retaining veterans is not only a mark of respect and gratitude for their service but also a recognition of the unparalleled skills and values they bring to the workforce, including dedication, collaboration, and respect. It is with immense gratitude that I acknowledge PVA for its tireless advocacy, unwavering support, and commitment to empowering veterans with disabilities.”

The Veterans Career Program Award is given to a company or organization that exemplifies the spirit of workplace equity, which has been at the heart of PVA’s mission since it launched its Veterans Career Program in 2007. PVA’s Veterans Career Program was created with the idea that all veterans and their families have the right to long-term, sustainable career opportunities and works with its partners to help veterans achieve their career goals. The Veterans Career Program has partnerships with many corporate and government entities to provide veterans and their families access to education, as well as funding for their new business ideas.

The Igniting Change Gala celebrated Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who have worked to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The gala brought together industry, government, and the public sector to join PVA and be the sparks that ignite the flame of progress for Veterans and all people with disabilities.

