Windstream Named in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide

Windstream is recognized for its industry-leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for the fourth year in a row.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, today announced it has been named by Gartner to the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report for its flagship UCaaS product, OfficeSuite UC®.

“ We are honored to be recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for the fourth consecutive year, as it is a great accomplishment and puts us in exclusive company with some of the digital communications industry’s elite providers,” said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream, “ This recognition further validates the work we are doing on behalf of our customers to deliver a world-class communications solution.”

Windstream is one of just 12 providers to be named in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, an annual report that evaluates offerings and providers based on rigorous criteria. This cloud-based telephony and unified communications solution enables collaboration through a secure, reliable and user-friendly platform via a readily scalable set of tools designed for today’s fast-changing hybrid work environments. Earlier this year, Windstream expanded the reach of OfficeSuite UC® into Europe and Asia, extending the solution’s seamless communications and collaboration experience to organizations who operate on a global scale.

In the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report, Gartner identified several strengths that distinguish Windstream and OfficeSuite UC in the UCaaS segment, including clients’ ability to bundle unified communications with networking, security solutions like SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), which reduces the number of providers an organization needs to procure from and manage. Windstream Enterprise also offers Professional Services through a team of specialists that provides deep technical, business and project management expertise to support clients through their digital transformations and deliver on their strategic vision.

Furthermore, OfficeSuite UC works seamlessly with the Windstream Enterprise award-winning WE Connect portal to deliver customers with a 360-degree view into their OfficeSuite UC solution to easily monitor usage and implement changes to services in real-time, from any device.

“ Windstream has been highly focused on giving businesses the seamless and secure communications capabilities they need to fuel collaboration and growth in a world where workforce priorities and competitive realities are changing rapidly,” said Art Nichols, chief technology officer for Windstream Enterprise. “ We believe that this recognition from Gartner aligns with our dedicated customer focus, and validates our relentless commitment and guarantee to support clients as a true partner, not just a transactional vendor.”

Marc Dyman, executive vice president for Kinetic Business by Windstream, said, “ We partner with businesses from small to enterprise-sized to bring high-speed connection, collaboration, continuity and cybersecurity solutions. OfficeSuite UC is a 100% cloud-based phone, mobility and unified communications system that gives business a competitive edge and enables users to better connect with and serve their customers from anywhere using any device.”

To view the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report, click here. To learn more about OfficeSuite UC® and other communications solutions, visit windstreamenterprise.com or business.windstream.com.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, November 28, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

Category: Corporate



Category: Enterprise



Category: Kinetic

Contacts

Windstream Enterprise Media Contact:

Alyssa Miron



alyssa.miron@windstream.com