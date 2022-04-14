Windstream Enterprise OfficeSuite UC® Contact Center Services Introduce Omnichannel Capabilities

New features expand support beyond voice traffic to provide agents with the ability to maintain the continuity of customer communications via voice, chat and messaging to help businesses increase productivity, reduce costs and improve their customer experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading managed communications service provider, has announced new omnichannel capabilities within its OfficeSuite UC® Contact Center Service (CCS) platform to connect all of a company’s touchpoints and sustain the context of each customer interaction across multiple digital channels.

OfficeSuite UC CCS centralizes voice, chat and text messaging management within its interface, equipping contact center administrators and their agents with advanced visibility and control. These features within the platform are designed to improve agent efficiency, while enabling customers to move seamlessly between communication channels without encountering any dead ends, resulting in a superior customer experience.

“ Our CCS platform has been developed with features that enterprises need to meet customers in the digital channel of their choice and integrate all touchpoints into one unified experience,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management, Windstream Enterprise.

Enhancements to the platform include advanced skills-based routing, which allows administrators to auto-route incoming communications to the most suitable agent based on call priority, agent proficiency and availability.

To fully leverage these omnichannel functionalities, OfficeSuite UC CCS provides a multimedia license that enables the bundling of multiple communication channels, resulting in cost savings, improved functionality and greater productivity. Visibility and control of all of these features is integrated within Windstream Enterprise’s WE Connect portal, a single pane of glass where all chat and SMS/MMS conversations and skills-based routing can be directly managed, and all conversations are retained for reporting and analytics purposes.

“ A great customer experience has never been more critical or more difficult to achieve—and that makes contact centers more important than ever before,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing offer, Windstream Enterprise. “ OfficeSuite UC CCS allows operating administrators to seamlessly manage their contact center services platform and deliver an optimized and frictionless experience.”

To learn more about OfficeSuite UC CCS, please visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/products/officesuite-uc/

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

