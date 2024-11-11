Windstream Again Recognized for Its Focus on Hiring Military Veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream, a provider of advanced communications services, has again been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Military Friendly® program, and the Military Times’ Best for Vets program for its initiatives to recruit, employ and retain military veterans.





“ Windstream is honored that our ongoing commitment to hire and retain military veterans continues to receive such prestigious accolades,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “ Veterans and their spouses play a vital role in our mission to deliver essential communications services to our residential, enterprise and wholesale customers.”

Windstream received a platinum 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award from the Labor Department. This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has been the recognized by the HIRE Vets program and the fourth year it has received a platinum medallion.

For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, please visit www.hirevets.gov.

Windstream ranked first on both the Military Friendly® Employer and Military Spouse Friendly lists for companies with annual revenue of $1 billion to $5 billion.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees. Windstream will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.

Windstream made the Military Times Best for Vets list for the eighth time in 2024.

The full list of this year’s Best for Vets: Employers rankings is available here.

The Military Times “Best for Vets: Employers” survey instrument and scoring rubric have been honed and developed in consultation with veterans and subject matter experts to identify the paramount support that companies should provide to active-duty and veteran service members.

The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

To see available jobs at Windstream, please visit careers.windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by leveraging its nationwide network to deliver a full suite of advanced communications services. We provide fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states, managed cloud communications, networking and security services for mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S., and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions for carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream, a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., operates three brands including Kinetic, Windstream Enterprise and Windstream Wholesale. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream.

Category: Corporate

Contacts

Windstream Contact:

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342



scott.l.morris@windstream.com