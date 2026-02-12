Wind River Showcasing Edge AI for Intelligent Networks at MWC Barcelona

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudNative--Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, will showcase its latest technologies at MWC Barcelona from March 2-5, highlighting solutions that enable edge AI for telco RAN, core, IT, and enterprise environments. The Wind River booth will be located at Hall 2, Stand 2F25.

Wind River helps companies in their journey to adopt modern, AI-enabled platforms that deliver 5G, edge, and cloud-native services faster and more efficiently. This transformation is enabled through Wind River’s carrier-grade solutions that accelerate cloud adoption, automate operations, and improve resilience through real-time analytics and orchestration for AI-enabled frameworks. Wind River is powering the future of edge AI and intelligent networks across domains such as telecom, enterprise, automotive, and industrial domains.

“Edge AI is setting the stage for unprecedented transformation, with intelligence at the edge merely the starting point. Beyond inference and optimization, the next frontier will be the convergence of AI, real-time control, autonomous systems, and robotics,” said Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River. “Wind River’s technologies reflect the principle that intelligence does not live in one place but can sense, think and act. Our solutions empower customers to create systems that can behave intelligently and improve continuously. With the convergence of real-time systems, edge computing, cloud analytics, and lifecycle management, Wind River can help companies design, deploy, and evolve the intelligent systems that will define their future.”

Featured Demonstrations

Wind River will showcase an array of immersive, interactive demonstrations, including:

Enabling Edge AI for Autonomous Networks: Automate operations and improve system resilience with real‑time analytics, intelligent orchestration, and self‑healing capabilities that optimize network performance end‑to‑end.

Automate operations and improve system resilience with real‑time analytics, intelligent orchestration, and self‑healing capabilities that optimize network performance end‑to‑end. Accelerated Cloud Transformation: Deploy agile, secure, and scalable workloads including AI across 5G RAN, core, IT, and data center environments, leveraging modern cloud‑native principles to reduce complexity and speed innovation.

Deploy agile, secure, and scalable workloads including AI across 5G RAN, core, IT, and environments, leveraging modern cloud‑native principles to reduce complexity and speed innovation. Virtualization Migration at Massive Scale: See how Wind River enabled the telecom industry’s largest known virtual machine migration in record time, tens of thousands of sites within weeks instead of months, delivering operational continuity, efficiency, and modernization at unprecedented scale.

See how Wind River enabled the telecom industry’s largest known virtual machine migration in record time, tens of thousands of sites within weeks instead of months, delivering operational continuity, efficiency, and modernization at unprecedented scale. AI-RAN: As intelligence shifts from the core to the edge, enabling real-time decision-making where data is generated becomes essential. Wind River enables the convergence of AI and RAN workloads on a single edge platform, allowing operators to achieve transformative benefits.

As intelligence shifts from the core to the edge, enabling real-time decision-making where data is generated becomes essential. Wind River enables the convergence of AI and RAN workloads on a single edge platform, allowing operators to achieve transformative benefits. Next‑Generation 5G Connected Vehicle: Explore the impact and opportunity that software‑defined vehicles will have on the future of telecom through a live, advanced C‑V2X and immersive road‑user sensor fusion demonstration powered by 5G and intelligent edge compute.

Explore the impact and opportunity that software‑defined vehicles will have on the future of telecom through a live, advanced C‑V2X and immersive road‑user sensor fusion demonstration powered by 5G and intelligent edge compute. Physical AI for Edge Systems: A live robotic arm demonstration showcasing ultra‑low‑latency control and real‑time decision‑making.

A live robotic arm demonstration showcasing ultra‑low‑latency control and real‑time decision‑making. Open‑Source Innovations: See the latest advancements in Wind River Cloud Platform, eLxr Pro Linux enabling flexible, secure, and scalable deployments across distributed environments.

See the latest advancements in Wind River Cloud Platform, eLxr Pro Linux enabling flexible, secure, and scalable deployments across distributed environments. Sovereign Cloud Architectures: Learn about true digital sovereignty across core and edge deployments, with secure, compliant, and controlled cloud infrastructure options.

Executive Insights On-stage

Additionally, Wind River will be participating in the following sessions:

Join Wind River at MWC Barcelona

Wind River experts will be on site to discuss how telecom and IT operators can accelerate AI‑enabled transformation, modernize network operations, and deploy the next generation of intelligent edge systems with confidence and scale. For more information or to schedule a meeting at MWC, visit https://explore.windriver.com/MWC-2026.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

