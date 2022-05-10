Wilshire Adds CrossTower, Okcoin and eToroX to Its Digital Asset Blended Price Methodology and Launches 25 New Indexes

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilshire, a global investment technology and advisory company, today announced that CrossTower, Okcoin, and eToroX have been promoted from ‘watchlist’ to ‘contributing’ exchanges. Contributing exchanges help facilitate price discovery through the FT Wilshire Digital Asset Index Series which now features 38 blended price, multi-coin indexes.

This increases the number of contributing exchanges which meet Wilshire’s robust standards for institutional quality digital asset indexes from 7 to 10, – Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase, CrossTower, eToroX, Gemini, itBit, Kraken, LMAX Digital, and Okcoin.

Two exchanges have been added to the watchlist, CEX.io and FTX, to be monitored to determine if they meet all the eligibility criteria to be promoted to a contributing exchange at the next semi-annual review.

Wilshire’s blended price methodology is used to calculate real-time, hourly and end-of-day settlement prices for 38 tradable digital asset indexes. An additional 22 new blended price single-asset and three thematic indexes were launched by Wilshire today, expanding on the initial 13 indexes launched in September 2021.

The blended price and thematic indexes are classified in accordance with the Digital Asset Taxonomy System (DATS) which launched earlier in 2022. DATS was developed for investors to research, analyse and construct digital asset portfolios.

New Multi-coin Digital Assets Themed Indexes

Index Index RIC Sample Constituents FT Wilshire Decentralized Finance Index .FTWDEFI Aave, Amp, Uniswap FT Wilshire Environmentally Focused Index .FTWEFI Algorand, Polygon, Solana FT Wilshire Smart Contract Platforms Index .FTWSMART Cardano, Ethereum, Polkadot Source: Wilshire

Largest 3 of the New Blended Price Indexes (by market cap)

Ticker Digital Asset Index RIC DATS Supersector DATS Sector USDC USD Coin .FTWUSDC Digital Currencies Stable and Asset Backed LUNA Terra .FTWLUNA Computation Platforms Smart Contract Platforms AVAX Avalanche .FTWAVAX Computation Platforms Smart Contract Platforms Source: Wilshire

Smallest 3 of the New Blended Price Indexes (by market cap)

Ticker Digital Asset Index RIC DATS Supersector DATS Sector SPELL Spell .FTWSPELL Financial Instruments Staking Instruments and DAOs PERP Perpetual Protocol .FTWPERP Financial Instruments Staking Instruments and DAOs BAL Balancer .FTWBAL Financial Instruments Staking Instruments and DAOs Source: Wilshire

The full list of single-asset indexes is available at www.wilshire.com/digitalassets. Full DATS classification data is available to licensed subscribers only.

All indexes are available via Refinitiv and ready for institutional investors and asset managers to license for digital asset portfolio construction, performance attribution, and as the basis for index-linked products like ETPs, futures, and tracker funds.

Martin Howard, SVP of Index Research at Wilshire, said: “The Wilshire index team has meticulously designed, tested, and published a new pedigree of digital asset indexes that are investible, representative, and in-line with the highest standards of compliance investors expect. Wilshire’s 32 blended prices are a robust and tradable spot price which ensures investment products can rely on a single source of pricing data derived from multiple high-quality exchanges.”

“Our blended pricing is a necessary building block for establishing a formal settlement price in a market where assets are trading on multiple exchanges 24/7. Wilshire’s settlement pricing methodology mitigates risks associated with sourcing prices from one exchange and counters possible price swings or manipulation at settlement time.”

Wilshire uses the CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark as the basis for the semi-annual Wilshire Exchange Review. The Exchange Benchmark rates over 150 digital asset exchanges against eight criteria.

Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare, commented, “Through our partnership with Wilshire, investors can trust that the underlying data powering its digital asset indexes is reliable, compliant, and transparently sourced. CryptoCompare adheres to the most rigorous standards to guarantee the integrity of its digital asset data, referencing trusted trading venues to ensure consistency and confidence in the market. Using our proprietary Exchange Benchmark methodology, we only take in prices from the lowest risk exchanges which we have identified as having strong anti-money laundering and know-your-customer (AML/KYC) risk controls.”

Martin Howard adds, “We’re also excited to introduce the first three thematic indexes which are based on the Digital Asset Taxonomy System definitions for DeFi, Smart Contracts and Environmentally Focused digital assets. These indexes contain the largest 10 eligible digital assets within each theme, allowing investors to provide highly focused and liquid digital index-linked products”.

The FT Wilshire Digital Asset Indexes are displayed on the FT Digital Asset Dashboard, an easy-to-use and freely available data platform for pricing and insight into the digital assets market. The dashboard gives readers institutional-quality information to explore and dissect digital asset data, identify global trends and compare the value change of digital asset indexes.

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a global provider of market-leading indexes, advanced analytics, and multi-asset investment solutions. A trusted partner to a diverse range of more than 500 institutional investors and financial intermediaries, our clients rely on us to improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide and advises on over $1.3 trillion in assets, $97 billion of which are assets under management. More information can be found at www.wilshire.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

