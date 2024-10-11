Willow Launches Willow Sports, North America’s Cricket-Focused FAST Channel, Just in Time for the Australia vs. India ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Match

Willow Sports is Available on Sling Freestream, Fubo, DistroTV, Plex, Free Live Sports, YuppTV and KaroStream for Free

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cricket—Willow, offering more live, streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, today announced the launch of Willow Sports, North America’s cricket-focused Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel. Starting today, Willow Sports offers fans free access to live marquee matches, classic games and much more.





Willow Sports is available on major streaming platforms, including Sling Freestream, Fubo, DistroTV, Plex, Free Live Sports, YuppTV and KaroStream, where viewers can catch select ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches beginning on October 13, 2024.

“Over the past year, cricket’s popularity has skyrocketed in North America, largely fueled by USA’s stunning victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the second season of Major League Cricket,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow. “With this growing enthusiasm, Willow Sports will bring cricket further into the spotlight, offering free access to some of the most exciting matches and tournaments. American cricket fans have never had greater access to the second most popular sport in the world.”

Willow Sports launches with a diverse lineup featuring select live matches from major competitions such as the IPL and ICC events, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, beginning with coverage of the highly anticipated match between the dominant defending champions Australia and 2020 runners-up India on Sunday, October 13 at 10 am ET. With an unmatched slate of live women’s matches, Willow Sports is the true home of women’s cricket in America. Viewers have access to unforgettable performances from top athletes, along with full-length replays and highlights of iconic moments like Virat Kohli’s record-breaking century and the USA’s remarkable victory over Pakistan.

This announcement comes on the heels of a wave of success for Willow, having recently partnered with several streaming services and regional sports networks, including Fubo, YES Network, ROOT Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area, Monumental Sports and Bally Sports.

Willow is the home of cricket in North America and the only platform that reaches more than 5 million South Asians in the U.S. and Canada. The service connects advertisers and brands with an affluent and well-educated audience of passionate fans of cricket, the most popular sport of the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., the Asian Indian community.

For more information on Willow Sports and how to access the channel, please visit www.willow.tv.

About Willow

Willow is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming, interactive scorecards, and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.

Contacts

For more information, contact:



Andrew Laszacs



Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010



willow@bobgoldpr.com